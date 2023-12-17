The start of something great: 3 entrepreneurs share their experiences on starting a business in Singapore

Becoming an entrepreneur in a competitive market like Singapore is an uphill battle. For anyone interested in doing this, it would be best to do thorough research and determine what resources are available before starting a business.

In a recent DollarsAndSense video, we were interested to know what challenges local entrepreneurs face when starting their businesses.

Vivian Lee is the founder and CEO of Go!Mama, a company that distributes lactation pods. Their company is dedicated to making daily life easier for breastfeeding mothers by using innovative technological solutions.

Mao Ting is the founder of SunnyStep, a company specializing in orthopedic shoes that provide maximum comfort for the feet and body.

Chua Ee Chien is the owner and operator of Jekyll & Hyde, a bar and restaurant located on Neil Road. By offering unique renditions of local favorites like chicken rice and char kway teow, the establishment has survived the Covid-induced F&B crash and generated over a million dollars in revenue.

How many businesses are there in Singapore?

“This seems to be the right number because there are about five and a half million people living in Singapore,” Ee Chien said.

According to ACRA, there are more than 580,000 business entities in Singapore today. 99% of all enterprises in Singapore are small medium enterprises (SMEs), which employ 71% of the workforce and contribute about half of GDP. Competition in the market is fierce and entrepreneurs must utilize available resources to stay ahead.

Business Registration Process and Different Business Types

The next few questions regarding the business registration process were answered relatively easily by all the entrepreneurs. However, he also shared that not everything was smooth sailing when it came to registering his own business.

Vivian, as a first-time founder, expressed that she had many questions about the business process that were left unanswered, as there were no resources available online to meet her specific business situation.

The other two founders expressed similar sentiments when it came to setting up their business and business structure.

We showed them the GoBusiness platform jointly developed by GovTech, Smart Nation Digital Government Office and the Ministry of Trade and Industry, which provides a start-up guide explaining various business structures and even walks entrepreneurs through the registration steps. Walks through the process step by step. a trade. They were impressed.

“I had a question about what kind of business structure I needed to set up for my business,” Mao Ting said, “so I think that would have been very helpful.”

When do companies have to file their taxes?

This next question surprised our contestants. Only Mao Ting, who chose “by November 30”, got it right. Still, he confessed that he learned this lesson the hard way.

“In our first year of operation, I completely forgot about tax returns,” she explained. “Only a few months later, I received a letter from IRAS.”

Other business owners like E Chien suggest that entrepreneurs should have a dedicated accountant to handle such matters.

But for those who want to stay up to date on the key points in their business timeline, GoBusiness also has a set of regulatory requirement guides that highlight the compliance rules required for every business.

What is considered intellectual property (IP) for businesses?

Entrepreneurs were given information about the different IPs owned by a business, some examples of which are trade secrets such as product designs and recipes. They also agreed that, as a business owner, one should take steps to protect one’s IP.

“Building a business is about building competitive advantage,” Mao Ting shared, “so you have to protect everything possible.”

goBusiness IP Grow, part of the goBusiness platform, has a comprehensive suite of 20 intangible asset/intellectual property (IA/IP) service directories that businesses can use to meet their IA/IP needs. There is also an e-Advisor for IP service, which is a short survey that business owners can take to determine what type of IP protection they may need.

“Often, people don’t think about IP from the beginning, and sometimes it gets a little bigger before you realize someone has accidentally copied it,” E Chien said. “So, I think it’s very useful to have that.”

Advice for budding entrepreneurs looking to start a business?

Although these entrepreneurs worked long and hard to realize their dream of owning a successful business, the process has now become much simpler. For budding business owners, there are now a ton of resources available to assist you in your business-building process. With the help of a GoBusiness website, you can fulfill your entrepreneurial aspirations without the fear of getting lost in administrative tasks. Our three contestants also agreed that anyone interested in starting their own business would be well served to make full use of the website.

“I’ll check it out as soon as I get out of here,” commented Vivian, curious to see what else the website had to offer.

“Singapore is very supportive of small businesses. I think it’s wise for small business owners to take full advantage of it,” Mao Ting advised. “And if GoBusiness had existed earlier, I wouldn’t have missed my first tax return!”

“GoBusiness is more helpful in making people entrepreneurs, so I would definitely recommend it to you and see how it can help you,” E Chien said.

