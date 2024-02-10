Starfield bethesda

Since Microsoft has clearly taken their time to gather their thoughts as their fans are melting down from rumors and speculation, it’s up to a fleet of insiders battling it out with each other about what they’ve heard. Or haven’t heard about what’s going on.

The list of games Microsoft is considering taking to multiplatform is quite extensive and comes from many different sources. Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of ​​Thieves seem close to guaranteed at this point, but three other games, Starfield, Indiana Jones, and Gears of War are in the “considered” pile, each reported by a different source. .

The original report was from XboxEra, and was then confirmed by a different insider, NatetheHate. However, now there is NatetheHate retracting He supported the claim and said that it is false. Meanwhile, XboxEra put out a statement on this development, indicating that they are not backing down from their original claim at all, even though Nate has since retracted his statement:

“No, not even an iota. We stand by our report, and you can see that Nate has fully retracted and made it clear that he was only talking about himself… I trust John, he’s been talking about this for a while. Worked on and was supported by many others with similar information.

Starfield is probably The main game in this overall discussion of Xbox is the multiplatform game, as it’s probably going to end up being their highest profile for this current console generation, and it’s been repeatedly sold as an exclusive as a new IP. Xbox wanted full control, unlike the existing one. It was bought like Call of Duty. Shipping it to PlayStation would break that promise and suggest a “record” Game Pass launch and minimum sales weren’t enough for how big that game was supposed to be.

But if Starfield does not Coming to PlayStation, that may indicate that there aren’t other big games as well, and if it only remains as Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of ​​Thieves, it will be much less of a big deal.

The problem with these reports is that everything may still be shaky. A lot of these things sound like Microsoft is “considering” or “planning” on the idea of ​​a special release elsewhere, which is not a guarantee that they will do so. And that’s especially not a guarantee, as they’ve seen an overwhelming response from Xbox fans to the rumors about this as well, which may have caused them to change course. However when a $3 trillion company wants to do something, they usually will.

I believe it would be a mistake to port a huge Xbox game like Starfield to PlayStation, but we don’t know if Microsoft will agree. Either way, one insider will be right here and one will be wrong, and even if this was heavily considered and decided against, it’s not like Microsoft will actually explain it. We’ll find out next week. Perhaps. hopefully.

