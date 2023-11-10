The standoff in Ukraine is the fault of the hesitant West - The Moscow Times

The commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valery Zaluzny, admitted in a recent interview with The Economist that expectations of a successful Ukrainian counter-offensive were, to put it mildly, overly optimistic. The Ukrainians ran into a powerful line of Russian defence, and the battle eventually turned into a skirmish. Ukraine urgently needs new solutions, a new strategy and a ready supply of advanced weapons to advance its position.

This tragic situation during the war is not a surprise to anyone. The Ukrainian army learned a lot and achieved impressive victories in 2022. Since then, they have been unable to repeat those successes. To a large extent, the problem lies in the chronic inadequate equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, generated by the indecision and often cowardice of Kiev’s Western partners in supplying desperately needed weapons and equipment.

As has been said many times – and as Western leaders themselves admit – President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine is not a local conflict rooted in territorial disputes between two neighboring states. It is an attack on the foundations of the existing world order, and an aggressive attempt to rewrite the rules that underpin it.

Putin’s ideal world is one of “war of all against all”, where power drives the right and powerful nations carve out spheres of influence, surrounding themselves with a circle of satellite states. This forms the basis of multipolarity, a concept that Russian diplomacy has been promoting for decades. In this effort, Moscow is supported by countries such as China, Iran, and North Korea, as well as many countries in the Global South that are particularly favorable to the idea of ​​solving political problems by force. That is, unless that force is directed at them.

History is replete with examples of regional conflicts turning into existential cataclysms. The First World War began with the Austro-Hungarian Empire’s attack on Serbia, which seemed to many at the time to be a very local affair. Germany’s invasion of Poland started World War II. Previously, Hitler had gotten away with rejecting the Treaty of Versailles, annexing Austria, re-militarizing the Rhineland, and more. The leaders of Britain and France abandoned Czechoslovakia to Nazi Germany in 1938. All this was in the name of “a long peace for future generations.” That peace lasted for about a year.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Western countries have adopted an ambivalent stance. True, they have imposed sanctions after sanctions on Russia and declared that they will support Kiev as long as necessary. But on the other hand, there were clear red lines in this support. Ukraine is not a member of NATO, so it had no obligation to come to its aid. Indeed, Kiev’s allies have refused to launch a direct military operation. This fear of escalating tensions, which NATO strategists for some reason decided to make clear to Moscow, still determines their policy.

And then the fanfare about sending all kinds of weapons and equipment to Kiev began. The HIMARS systems were described as a kind of miracle weapon, and then so were the German-made Leopard tanks. More recently, hopes have rested on ATACMS missiles and eventually F-16 airplanes. Apparently, the plan is that these weapons systems alone will drive Russian troops out of Ukraine.

But no weapon alone can win the war. At least not when they are supplied in such small numbers and at such a slow pace. Winning a war means the ability to use all available forces and means together in the best possible way. Any military textbook will tell you this.

The failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive was a clear consequence of NATO’s half-hearted policy of supporting Kiev, which is based on two contradictory assumptions that Russian forces are weak on the battlefield, but the West still fears escalating tensions. . It is this fear that paralyzes any effective aid to Ukraine.

Not surprisingly, given the Ukraine debacle, more and more people are calling on both sides to negotiate a peace deal. The fact that Putin has repeatedly shown that he will neither negotiate nor respect international agreements does not give these people pause for thought.

Some experts even suggest giving Ukraine some kind of security guarantees – without entry into NATO – in exchange for territorial concessions to Russia in the hope of ending the war. What kind of guarantees can these be? Without recalling the notorious Budapest memorandum, we must honestly say that the only way to stop Putin’s aggression against the remnants of Ukraine should be a clear commitment of the NATO countries to enter the war against the aggressor. Only the prospect of encountering US troops on the battlefield, which US President Joe Biden has rejected, could have a serious impact on Putin, whose worldview is driven by the weakness of the West. And yet, it is no longer a sure thing.

However, it is not very clear why such a guarantee cannot be given now. But the only thing Western strategists are not afraid of is demonstrating their fear of any possible minor serious escalation of war.

Any outcome of the war without a return to the status quo, at least until February 23, 2022, would mean defeat for Ukraine. For Russia, retaining the occupied territories would be a solid victory. Thus, the signing of any peace agreement will consolidate Putin’s victory over not only Ukraine, but the entire West, which loudly promised to help Kiev resist aggression in every possible way. Thus, Putin will turn into a man who caused a shameful defeat to the United States and the entire NATO. This will not go unnoticed in a world where many openly expect such an outcome.

Ukraine’s surrender would also mean NATO’s surrender to a country whose economic resources are no match for the combined might of the West. But the amount of resources you have is not as important as whether you are willing to dedicate them to your goal.

Furthermore, NATO’s failure to ensure adequate production of weapons and ammunition has led to the depletion of available stocks. How did NATO plan to fight Russian aggression without the means to produce everything needed?

Recently, renewed tensions in the Middle East have drawn international attention away from Ukraine. Let us tell you that Israel is a completely different country from Ukraine. It is quite capable of eliminating Hamas with its forces, unless there is a threat of a full-scale invasion by surrounding Arab states. Since Hamas is unlikely to escalate the situation to a nuclear conflict, the West considers it safe enough to send aircraft carriers to support Israel.

It is more likely that calls for peace in Ukraine will embolden Russia as a result. Washington has shown that it is unwilling to make room for others in its strategic interests. Seeing this, countries that might have relied on the United States for protection against Russian aggression will realize that in such a situation, Washington would rebuke Moscow with few but stern warnings and more financial sanctions.

For example, it is hard to imagine Biden sending troops to Estonia in the event of a Russian invasion. This would involve direct military confrontation with a nuclear power. NATO is becoming a paper tiger by the day – and the whole world can see it. This raises the possibility that there will soon be more actors willing to test NATO’s strength.

One of Putin’s conditions for a ceasefire, even if temporary, would be a commitment by the West to lift all or at least some of the sanctions imposed on Moscow. This would leave the US and the EU in an awkward position if their reluctance to do so jeopardizes a peace deal when Moscow says they are ready for it. Needless to say, lifting sanctions on Russia after the signing of documents recognizing Ukraine’s defeat will ultimately reduce the West’s credibility in the eyes of the world community.

In 2022, history presents the West with an opportunity to win World War III on foreign territory, thus preventing the war from spreading worldwide. Western leaders apparently decided to abstain. The result will be the end of the era of the liberal world order founded on the United Nations, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. With the departure of this order, the peaceful, secure life enjoyed by America and Europe will also end. They only have themselves to blame – for their fear and unwillingness to stand up for that peaceful life.

The West doesn’t want to fight – so the war will come to them. As Winston Churchill said, appeasing an aggressor means “losing the war without starting it.” Again, as he said, appeasement has thrown Europe’s balance into disarray, leaving Western democracies unprepared to confront aggression. Once again, history is teaching us that no one learns anything from it.

