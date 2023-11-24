NEWARK, Del., Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global stain resistant fabric market value is expected to increase US$13,301.00 million in 2024 US$72,853.80 million By 2034. This projected growth is expected to be driven by notable CAGR 18.5% in the stain resistant fabric market in the next decade.

The stain resistant clothing market has garnered a significant customer base over the years. The latest market projections reported by FMI analysts indicate that the market is projected to experience massive growth in the coming years. Manufacturers of stain resistant clothing focus on elements such as durability, sustainability, aesthetics, and functionality when developing these garments. This approach is proving successful in garnering new customers for stain-resistant clothing.

Get your sample report to enhance your industry knowledge for valuable insights:

Partly because of the better protection against stains provided by traditional fabrics, these garments have easily become part of the casual wear category. The market for this apparel is also growing as conscious and informed consumers are looking for apparel that requires less frequent dry cleaning and laundering. The attraction of stain resistant fabrics lies in their ability to save time as well as reduce energy usage, CO2 emissions and water consumption.

Key Findings from the Stain Resistant Fabric Market Report

Stain-resistant textile market is projected to expand in the United States CAGR of 10%, While the growth rate in Canada is estimated to represent 26% CAGR.

While the growth rate in Canada is estimated to represent Within Europe, Spain, Italy and France are expected to lead growth rates 28%, 24% and 23% by 2034.

India is projected to grow rapidly in the coming years, as FMI analysts predict the country will expand CAGR of 31.3% Till 2034.

Till 2034. Australia and Singapore are other strong markets in Asia Pacific, recording CAGR of 29.10% and 26.80% Till 2034.

Till 2034. Based on product type, nylon is predicted to gain market share 27.90% In 2024.

In 2024. Hypermarket/Supermarket segment expected to gain market share 24.90% In 2024.

Request the full report method now:

“The focus of key players is expected to shift from developed to emerging economies across the globe. This is because of the exponential growth potential reserved in these countries, namely India, Canada, Spain, Australia, Singapore etc. Manufacturers are also focusing on increasing the application areas of these apparels, as the industry aims to become dynamic in the coming years., Opinion of Sneha Varghese, Senior Advisor, Consumer Goods & Products, Future Market Insights (FMI).

Major players of stain resistant fabric are walking on the ladder of success

The focus areas of leading players in the stain resistant textile industry include research and specialized development. Market players are adopting cost-effective yet innovative ways to gain repeat customers for stain-resistant fabrics. Specific non-organic growth strategies adopted by key players such as partnerships, collaborations, expansion, mergers and acquisitions are expected to strengthen their market position.

major companies

krypton

Revolution Display Fabric

Bru Textiles

nanotex

Dropel Fabric

SuperFabric

Chemours Company

Abercrombie Textiles

Schoeller Textile AG

Swiss Textile Finishing AG

Other

New developments are taking place in the stain resistant textile market

In October 2023, Blueisland, a brand recognized for its unique and cost-effective approach in the world of fashion, officially announced exciting new enhancements to wardrobes around the world. In this exclusive line of stain-resistant and breathable clothing, fashion meets functionality. The new portfolio allows wearers to enhance their style while efficiently fighting regular stains.

In March 2022, ACS Applied Nano Materials, a research journal, published novel nanotechnology research that observes real-world applications of super water-repellent cotton fibers.

Click here to purchase your full report!

Market segmentation of stain resistant textile industry

by type:

Cotton

silk

velvety

denim

laminated fabric

stretch the cloth

polyester

nylon

knitted clothes

Other

By Application:

Family

commercial

hospitality

educational institution

Other

By distribution channel:

direct

indirect

Hypermarket/Supermarket

specialty stores

independent stores

online stores

by region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific except Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

by the author

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. He has worked on more than 200 research works about consumer retail goods.

His work primarily focuses on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations technology projects, and driving successful implementation. He has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of food and beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail and manufacturer research perspectives. She has also been featured in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

Explore FMI’s comprehensive coverage of consumer product insights

The global fabric softener market share is projected to generate revenue of US$23,386.40 million in 2024. Our consumer products domain experts believe that fabric softener providers can expect a healthy CAGR of 5.20% by 2034, with an estimated valuation of US$38,725.30 million. Till 2034.

The fabric stain remover market is forecast to be valued at US$10.48 billion in 2023 and is expected to total US$17 billion by 2033. The adoption of fabric stain removers is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. ,

The demand for smart fabric market is likely to sustain the global market at a moderate CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. The global market has an estimated revenue of US$2.9 billion in 2022 and is likely to cross US$14.8 billion by the end of 2032.

The fabric care market growth is projected to grow from US$114.0 billion in 2023 to US$193.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.4 from 2023 to 2033.

The global fabric odor eliminator market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% and is expected to be valued at US$ 1,678.60 million in 2024. The global fabric odor eliminator market is expected to grow to a valuation of US$ 3,235.20 million by the end. 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR Certified, Stevie Award Recipient, and member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insight into the driving factors driving demand in the market. FMI stands as a leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting and events to the packaging, food & beverage, consumer technology, healthcare, industrial and chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends in over 110 countries.

Contact:

Nandini Singh Savlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For sales enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn Twitter Blog | youtube

Source: www.globenewswire.com