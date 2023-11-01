The spirit of Halloween lives on even when the holidays are over and the stores are closed

The mask of seasonal Halloween decoration store Spirit Halloween at a shopping center in Dublin, California on August 23, 2018.

Halloween is over, and your local spirit halloween is about to become a haunted town.

It opens for clearance sales on Wednesday. It will be closed on Thursday. But its work has not been completed yet. In fact, this continues throughout the year.

A representative for Spirit Halloween said inventory carryover from season to season is “very minimal.” But the costumes that did not sell and are in good condition are stored for the next horror season. Merchandise is also available for purchase throughout the year through Spirit Halloween’s website.

Spirit Halloween has hired more than 40,000 employees this season, with a representative for Spirit Halloween saying many have been offered the ability to remain associated with the company in a role at mall retailer Spencer Gifts, which it owns. Spirit is also owned by Halloween’s parent company, Spencer Spirit Holdings. ,

The Halloween line is also almost entirely vertical, with Spirit Halloween handling all “sourcing, design and manufacturing” itself, CEO Steven Silverstein said on CNBC’s “The Exchange” on Monday. “Spirit has become such a phenomenon that no other market can match it,” Silverstein said.

Spirit Halloween stores are known to “take over” abandoned store fronts for the Halloween season and disappear without a trace after the spooky holiday, making it a popular online memes Whenever something stops.

Spirit Halloween told CNBC that the retailer opened a record 1,506 stores this season, up 50 stores from 2022. The company said locations have more than doubled since 2009.

dead bodies rise from the grave

But these store openings are not traditional. Since Spirit Halloween locations are only open a few months out of the year, the company has not needed to build any new storefronts or enter into long-term leases to open its more than 1,500 locations.

A representative for Spirit Halloween told CNBC that the operations team works year-round to secure locations, often working on storefronts as early as the spring and through the end of the first week of October.

For landlords, this means someone is leasing their place, even if just for a few months. The number of store closings has increased in recent years, as struggling retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond, Rite Aid and CVS Pharmacy have closed stores en masse across the country. These spirits become opportunities for Halloween, as the company pays to use the abandoned location for the Halloween season.

The store locator on their website even lists the previous occupants of the retail location before Spirit Halloween took over.

A screenshot of Spirit Halloween’s online store locator on November 1, 2023, showing what previously occupied the retail space.

“We have built great relationships with our real estate partners over the years,” a representative for Spirit Halloween told CNBC. “It’s a win-win for all parties involved.”

The company is also flexible in its retail priorities. Spirit Halloween considers locations anywhere from strip centers to shopping malls with square footage between 5,000 and 50,000.

“No store is too big or too small,” the company told CNBC.

“It’s strange how shops open suddenly,” Maria, a 16-year-old shopkeeper, said on Saturday. She and her friend Jen, 17, waited in the coiled line outside the New York Spirit Halloween location. “Then they disappear,” she said.

The store was opened on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, in the former location of Harmon Face Values, a health and beauty retailer that was owned by the now-bankrupt Bed Bath & Beyond. Location closed in February 2022.

Tricks, Treats and Tribulations

Outside a Spirit Halloween store in New York City on October 31, 2023.

It takes nine to 11 days to go through the process to open a Spirit Halloween store, the company told CNBC. The reduced setup time helps the retailer get ahead of traditional retail openings, said Neil Saunders, retail analyst at GlobalData.

“Spirit Halloween doesn’t have to pay a lot of attention to things like flooring and construction, which are typically very time-consuming when opening new shops,” Saunders said.

However, opening at a temporary location may have its disadvantages. Inside a Spirit Halloween location in New York City, customers face humid air and the hum of several plug-in fans.

One of the location’s managers said, “The AC broke in my first week here.” He declined to be named because he was not authorized to comment. “Since we’ve only been here for a few months, I think in their opinion, it’s not worth fixing.”

After walking out of a packed Spirit Halloween location — a former CVS pharmacy — in New York’s Brooklyn Heights neighborhood on Friday, a woman who wished to be identified only as Lana said it was ridiculous that the store The years open at different places.

“They can be hard to find,” said Lana, 35. She recently bought Spider-Man and Marshmallow costumes for her two children.

“I’m from Russia and we don’t usually celebrate Halloween there,” he said. “So, I’m a casual celebrant of Halloween.”

But Americans take Halloween seriously. The National Retail Federation said Americans are expected to spend a record $12.2 billion on spooky holidays this year, exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

