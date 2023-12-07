The spice that is fast becoming a hot property

hot sauce

Britain is officially a nation of spice lovers, after Waitrose saw sales of hot sauce rise by more than half.

The store said shoppers are opting for the spicier spices amid the rise in popularity of the YouTube show “Hot Ones,” where interviews are conducted with celebrities while they eat spicy chicken wings with increasing levels of heat.

The surge in popularity is also attributed to Britons enjoying a wider range of cuisines and also those looking to reboot their palates after losing their senses due to Covid.

Mexican brand Cholula is a bestseller, while sales of tangy Sriracha, which is a staple in Thai food, have risen 22 per cent, data from the 2023 Waitrose Food & Drink Report shows.

According to a Tesco report released earlier this year, seven per cent of Generation Z celebrants will eat chilli sauce with their Christmas dinner.

Capsaicin, a compound found in peppers, produces a stimulating effect, causing a “burning” feeling when eaten. The higher the amount of capsaicin in chili, the spicier it will be.

According to a 2020 survey of more than half a million people by the American Heart Association, this compound is believed to reduce some risk factors for heart disease and cancer.

It is believed to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, as well as help consumers control their blood sugar levels.

Capsaicin also increases how fast the body processes food, but it can also cause side effects including stomach cramps, nausea, and acid reflux.

Waitrose executive chef Martin Lee said: “Tolerance for hot spice is increasing among young people, who are eating it from an earlier age as global cuisines become more widely available in the UK.”

The chef explained that with some Covid victims losing their sense of taste when infected, many consumers are choosing stronger flavours.

He said: “Some people whose sense of taste was affected by Covid are now more attracted to hot foods because they can taste this intense flavour.”

Ben Urazzewski, co-founder of hot sauce delivery club Baus Brothers, said he’s seen a 120 percent increase in membership during the pandemic.

He said: “What we’ve seen is that the hot sauce scene, especially the craft scene, has big similarities with the craft beer scene in terms of labels and artwork and different flavors.”

Mr. Urazzewski said younger shoppers are more experimental with food, which is encouraged by cooking influencers on social media.

“Millennials in general are more creative when it comes to food. I think honestly, it’s not just social media — you log into a food app and you’ve got about 500 restaurants with all different cuisines,” he explained.

“It also ties into street food, because if you get Louisiana fried chicken, it comes with homemade sauce, whether it’s hot sauce or not.”

According to analysis by Mordor Intelligence, the chilli market is worth more than £1.23bn annually, and is forecast to grow to £1.6bn by 2028.

While Europe is the fastest growing region for chili and hot sauce, youth in the US have also jumped on the trend.

The popular YouTube program Hot Ones, which launched in 2015, has featured British celebrities including Louis Theroux, James Corden and footballer Harry Kane, as well as Oxford-born actress Florence Pugh.

An American teen died after trying the viral “One Chip Challenge”, a single tortilla chip flavored with Naga Viper and Carolina Reaper peppers, causing snack company Paki to remove the crisps from shelves.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com