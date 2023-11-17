The Spectacular Failure of SPACs - The Hustle

At the beginning of 2021, when GameStop stock was rising and falling, when the phrase Bored Ape Yacht Club entered the lexicon, and when Bitcoin was rising above $50k, celebrities and financiers were talking about it. Was doing. one more Investment vehicles.

Chamath PalihapitiyaOne venture capitalist described the tool as a way to create a “level playing field” that provides average people with the opportunity to invest in high-growth companies. hedge fund manager bill ackman Plans were made to use it to “marry a unicorn”. athletes like Shaquille O’neal Also joined.

they were all believers SPAC, Remember them?

SPACs, special purpose acquisition companies (or blank-check companies), are public shell companies created by investors. They go public through an IPO and want to acquire a different private company and take it public within two years.

The merged company, sometimes also called a deSPACThe stock gets listed on the market – often faster than a traditional IPO.

SPACs were considered a revolution. In February 2021, when former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez announced his SPAC, he said, “This is only the beginning.”

Alex Rodriguez (Michael Locicano/Getty Images)

More than two years later, SPACs have faded into obscurity, with the boastful dreams of many business veterans giving way to a harsh reality:

Rodriguez’s SPAC has yet to find a company to merge with, and Ackman’s unicorn-seeking SPAC was liquidated.

O’Neill’s Forest Road Acquisition Corp SPAC merged with Beachbody, which was trading at 15 cents a share as of Nov. 15.

SPAC king Palihapitiya developed six SPACs, each of which merged into new stock lost at least 70% Of their value. He reportedly made $750 million by selling his shares – and was sued.

Those are just a few SPAC stories, but they’re emblematic of the phenomenon. Most of the hundreds of SPACs formed at the peak of 2021 did not complete mergers, and most companies that went through the merger process turned into nightmares for average investors.

Why did SPACs fail so miserably? And will they ever become popular again?

Building a SPAC at the peak of the bubble

SPACs didn’t come into existence overnight – although it certainly felt that way. In the 1980s, blank-check companies began pairing with penny stock companies, many of which were fraudulent. SEC reforms helped create a legitimate SPAC structure in the 1990s, but SPACs were still a curiosity for hardcore traders who bought and sold them outside of mainstream stock exchanges.

This began to change in 2010 when major exchanges listed SPACs. In 2019, 59 SPACs conducted IPOs, the most since 2007. the number increased 248 Next year.

And then came 2021. Awesome 613 SPAC went public.

To struggle

This growth coincides with basement interest rates and a growing desire to go public among early-stage private companies during a record bull market.

“A lot of venture capitalists and entrepreneurs,” says jay ritterThe finance professor at the University of Florida, “was thinking, ‘Hey, now is a really good time to go public. And maybe we can do it faster before market conditions turn against us.’”

And he believed it was faster to go public through a SPAC merger than a traditional IPO or direct listing.

In 2019, the number of completed mergers between a private company and a SPAC was 25moving towards 63 in 2020 and 198 In 2021.

To struggle

To recap, at the beginning of 2021, two things were happening: a lot of SPACs were formed, and a lot of companies were merging with SPACs. And while it might seem like the rise in SPACs and SPAC mergers would have been a perfect match, that was actually not the case:

Companies seeking SPAC mergers in 2021 largely merged with SPACs that went public in the past two years – No During the 2021 boom.

Most of the SPACs acquired during the 2021 frenzy were Its very late,

Those SPACs needed good times to continue into 2022 and 2023. Spoiler alert: They didn’t. SEC rule changes slowed the SPAC merger process, and the stock market also faltered.

In 2022, the number of SPAC mergers nearly halves 101, In early November this year, Ritter says, just 75 There was a SPAC merger.

Given the recession, Ritter estimates Two-thirds of the 613 SPACs The upcoming IPO in 2021 will never complete the merger and “will end up losing everything.” Many have already been liquidated, that is, disintegrated and returned money to investors.

When a SPAC is liquidated, the biggest losses are sponsorExecutives and private equity firms who start SPACs and contribute largely sponsor capital 3%-7% Estimated capital increase for IPO. For the average SPAC in 2021, the upfront cost of sponsor capital was ~$8 millionRitter says.

At the height of the SPAC craze, these sponsors believed they would get richer. Instead, they will exit jointly, with ~400 of the 2021 SPACs likely to fail ~$3.2B,

How much did average investors lose?

When a SPAC merger fails the losses typically affect only the SPAC sponsors. But average people have lost money for another reason: investing in a company that merged with a SPAC.

In 2020 and 2021, at the height of the SPAC craze, retail investors were attracted to SPACs by the promise that they could buy shares in a company at an early stage and receive the same benefits as a venture capitalist.

But the average one-year return on a company that went public via a SPAC merger in 2021 was -64.2%, according to Ritter’s data. (The average one-year return for the entire market was -10.4%,

This was no coincidence: Ritter’s data, going back to 2012, shows that DESPAC companies have significantly underperformed the market every year.

BuzzFeed went public via SPAC in December 2021 at $10.45 per share. Its stock is now trading at ~$0.32. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Why were the results so bad? Analysts have pointed out that many of the companies that went public via SPAC in 2020 and 2021 were riskier: unprofitable technology companies and biotech companies in the earlier stages of development of new drugs.

But the lack of success may also have to do with the SPAC process.

Research by a law professor at New York University Michael OhlroggeStanford University law professor Michael Klausnerand management consultants Emily Ruan indicated that the poor returns for companies going public through SPACs are a product of structural flaws that benefit SPAC sponsors and select hedge funds to the detriment of average investors.

When SPACs hold an IPO, they typically offer shares $10 For hedge funds and other institutional investors (a group known as this in the industry) SPAC Mafia ,

For hedge funds and other institutional investors (a group known as this in the industry) , In what is basically the equivalent of a risk-free investment, SPAC mafia investors can either redeem their shares for the same amount, plus interest, or sell them. They also receive warrants, which give them the opportunity to buy future stock at a set price.

Afterwards, average investors can purchase shares on the open market, typically at the same price of ~$10. These investors generally do not become involved until the merger target is announced.

Although the share price at this stage is still typically around $10, the real value of the SPAC has declined, Ohlrogge says, due to a number of costs: merger fees and underwriting paid to bankers, accountants and lawyers. Fees; Warrants granted to initial institutional investors; And sponsor shares. (The sponsor, in exchange for setting up the SPAC, receives ~20% of shares at the lowest price.)

“You have all these people coming in to feed on the SPAC trough, to pull value,” Ohlrogh says.

To struggle

So, when SPACs announce merger targets, Ohlrogge, Clausman, and Ruan find that the real value of a share is typically ~$4-$6Even if the shares still trade ~$10 – or sometimes higher. At the peak of the SPAC bubble in late 2020 and early 2021, share prices jumped an average of 1.5 percent $15.77 The day after an announced merger, leading to a more expensive purchase for average investors and an attractive selling price for the SPAC mafia.

As complicated as it sounds, it basically means that a portion of the merged entity is extremely expensive. Average investors buying stocks pay more – bearing the cost of various fees as well as the benefits they provide to sponsors and early institutional investors – putting them on a tougher path to getting a good return.

Some companies that merged with SPACs overcame hurdles for investors. Shares of gambling platform DraftKings were being traded ~$38 In mid-November, the price of DraftKings nearly doubled from the day it went public.

But this is a rare exception. According to SPAC Research, as of April 2023, more companies going public via SPAC between 2020 and 2022 were trading Below $1 per share At more than $10 per share.

Early investors profited by selling early, while average investors struggled. Note: BillTrust and Metromile are no longer public and the current share price reflects the last available price. (To struggle)

Ohlrogge says that for years SPAC proponents dismissed SPACs’ poor track record, insisting that it would be different with better sponsors and better targeted companies.

“And it never came true,” says Ohlrogge. “So they continue to underperform, and I think that’s because they have huge structural flaws that very few people still understand.”

Death by lawsuit?

Ohlrogge, Klausner and Ruan’s paper came out in the fall of 2020, when SPAC enthusiasm was becoming a frenzy. Despite being widely circulated, it did little to deflate the SPAC bubble or improve the way SPACs are structured.

There may be lawsuits.

Klausner, co-author of the paper, has represented plaintiffs in three lawsuits against SPACs in Delaware Chancery Court, claiming that SPACs hid their true value from public investors because of early profits for sponsors and hedge funds. .

In 2023, a judge heard Klausner’s arguments in one case and ruled that it could be prosecuted, leading SPAC proponents to fear an onslaught of lawsuits against SPACs and a more difficult environment for SPACs in the future.

But Ohlrogge puts the chance of SPACs missing out at ~33%. For one thing, the judicial precedent will only be binding in Delaware. This is the state where most SPACs incorporated in 2021, but SPACs can circumvent any new rules by incorporating in the Cayman Islands, as many have already done.

Ohlrogge says a more likely scenario would be that SPACs survive and remain somewhat popular, perhaps rising to prominence again with another bullish market.

To paraphrase SPAC fan Alex Rodriguez, the 2021 SPAC bubble may be only the beginning.

Get a 5-minute roundup you’ll actually read delivered to your inbox

Business and tech news in 5 minutes or less

Source: thehustle.co