The S&P 500 is rising. 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now.

Last week was a very good one for the S&P 500, with the index achieving its best weekly performance of the year. And participating in these gains are two stocks that could drive the index higher in the near term and over time. These companies have shown their strength in the past with rising earnings and share prices. In fact, both players completed stock splits last year to bring their share prices back down to earth – and make them more accessible to a wider range of investors.

In a stock split, a company issues additional shares to existing investors to reduce the individual price – but this does not change the total market value of the company. Stock splits are often a sign that the company has performed well in the past and is confident in its ability to achieve greater share gains going forward.

So, which stock-split companies are helping the S&P 500 rally? none other than Amazon (AMZN -0.44%), an e-commerce and cloud computing giant, and Alphabet (GOOG 0.65%) (GOOGL 0.66%), parent company of search powerhouse Google. Let’s take a closer look at these stock-split players to buy now.

1. Amazon

Amazon is a leader in the two high-growth markets of e-commerce and cloud computing. The company has a long track record of earnings strength and has recently taken steps to supercharge growth going forward.

In e-commerce, Amazon already promises free same-day or one-day delivery to Prime customers, as well as many other convenient delivery options. But the company aims to move even faster. It is doing this by shifting its delivery model from a national to a regional model, stocking popular items in eight different centers across the country. Shorter delivery distances save Amazon time and money – and faster delivery keeps customers coming back.

As far as cloud computing is concerned, Amazon’s investment in artificial intelligence (AI) could help this already important business flourish in the years to come. AWS has launched services that help companies implement AI in their businesses without starting from scratch or maintaining complex infrastructure. For example, Amazon Bedrock offers foundation models to customers that they can customize for their own use.

Ultimately, Amazon’s move to reform its cost structure last year has helped it better manage today’s tough economic environment. The company cut jobs and shifted investments in favor of higher-growth areas such as technology infrastructure. All of this should really help Amazon’s earnings and shares take off going forward as the economy strengthens.

So, there are many reasons to believe that this stock-split player could have significant upside once again.

2. Alphabet

You can use Alphabet’s services every day without thinking. Whenever you “Google” something, you are dealing with this top technology company. Alphabet generates most of its revenue from Google search advertising, but it also makes money through YouTube ads, cloud services, and selling hardware.

First let’s focus on Google Search. It already has more than 91% of the search market, but Alphabet continues to work to make Google Search even better. The company is doing this by investing in generative AI, which can add more elements to search results, like images and videos, and provide answers to a wider range of questions.

Alphabet’s work incorporating generative AI also includes the field of advertising, with AI providing Google the ability to create very precise ads to connect with users. All this should please advertising customers, and it bodes well for Google search revenue in the future.

Alphabet’s cloud is a smaller business than search, but it’s still growing by double digits despite the tough economy. And like Amazon, Alphabet is also working on AI in its cloud business. The company’s Vertex AI tool, which helps customers build AI applications, saw projects on the platform increase sevenfold from the second quarter to the third quarter.

Even though AWS dominates the cloud market, there is still room for Google Cloud to continue to grow and generate significant revenue. This, combined with Alphabet’s search power and earnings track record, makes me optimistic about Alphabet’s future performance. And that’s why, as the S&P 500 rallies, I wouldn’t hesitate to buy this stock-split company – shares may, once again, rise over time.

Suzanne Frey, an Alphabet executive, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Adria Cimino holds positions at Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions at Alphabet and Amazon and recommends it. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com