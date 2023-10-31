The S&P 500 is on track for its first three-month decline since March 2020

US stocks are on pace to post a third consecutive month of decline, which has not happened with the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) since the start of the COVID pandemic in March 2020.

The S&P 500 officially entered correction territory on Friday, representing a 10% decline from its recent high nearly three months ago.

And while the tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) is still up more than 22% this year, while the S&P 500 is up 8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) has erased 2023 gains as the mood on Wall Street It has gone bad. Since summer.

And with stocks entering another losing month, Steve Sosnik of Interactive Brokers told Yahoo Finance Live on Tuesday morning, “The onus is on the market to prove that we can bottom out and have a lasting rally.”

“Now, does that mean we move on from here? Not necessarily,” Sosnik said. “But the setup isn’t great.”

The Federal Reserve took a tighter policy stance than many anticipated over the summer, with its “higher for longer” interest rate outlook pushing yields higher and stocks lower. Treasury yields are now hovering near the highest levels in 16 years, and economists are concerned about what higher borrowing costs could mean for business growth and overall economic growth.

Meanwhile the list of known unknowns has also grown, with tensions rising in the Middle East and the latest deficit debate in Washington potentially leading to a government shutdown.

Still, the magnitude of this year’s decline is not unusual.

Ryan Detrick, Chief Market Strategist, Carson Group Recently noted The average pullback in a given year for the S&P 500 is 14.3%. The S&P 500, currently above 4,150, would need to fall to 3,950 to meet this historical average.

The S&P 500 is down 9.8% from its late July peak. It hasn’t been fun, but remember that the average year has seen an improvement from peak to trough of 14.3% (since 1980). pic.twitter.com/klYLGfgfwF – Ryan Detrick, CMT (@RyanDetrick) 27 October 2023

Still, some on Wall Street see the potential for shares to rise by year’s end.

Shares have been hit by higher yields recently, but third-quarter earnings remain good. Meanwhile, the US economy remains strong despite recession fears, with this summer’s decline in stocks also bringing valuations to more attractive levels.

Additionally, investors may have market history on their side.

Detrick’s work shows that while the S&P 500 has declined in August, September and October in each of the last five years since 1952, the index returns an average of 4.5% in the last two months of the year. Negative returns were obtained only in December 1957.

“Yes, stocks have been down over the last three months, but these last two months of the year have been quite bullish,” Detrick told Yahoo Finance via email. “Plus, stocks are still up about 8% for the year, so it may look bad right now, but let’s keep things in context.” Since 1952, the S&P 500 has had an average annual total return of less than 11%.

Stocks generally post positive returns after declines in August, September and October.

And Detrick isn’t the only strategist on the Street who still sees a path higher by the end of 2023.

On Monday, Oppenheimer’s John Stoltzfus, who had the highest year-end S&P target among Wall Street strategists tracked by Yahoo Finance, cut his year-end outlook. Stoltzfus now sees the S&P 500 ending the year at 4,400, a change from the 4,900 he predicted when the market peaked in late July, but still about 6% above current levels.

Should the index reach Stoltzfus’ target, the S&P 500 would gain about 15% for the year.

“We consider the three-month corrective event experienced by the stock since August to be nearing an end,” Stoltzfus wrote. “Valuations across all sectors have declined significantly…and resilience remains the operative word for the US economy.”

People walk by the Wall Street Bull in the Financial District in New York City on March 07, 2023. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

Click here for in-depth analysis including the latest stock market news and stock movement events

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com