The S&P 500 is on the verge of a technical breakdown. There is a sell signal worth watching here.

According to Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies, the S&P 500 is on the verge of a technical breakdown.

Stockton said 4,180 is a key support level that needs to be protected to prevent further selling.

Excessive sentiment readings tell Stockton that a reversal in stock prices may be imminent.

The S&P 500 is on the verge of a technical breakout, but Fairlead Strategies founder Katie Stockton says don’t sell the stock just yet.

This is because oversold extremes are flashing for some indicators, suggesting that a rally may be imminent.

“The downdraft has the potential to generate a breakdown, but we would not sell into weakness with signs of intraday downside exhaustion favoring a rebound that could preserve support, or lower,” Stockton said in a note to clients Thursday. “may provide a better selling opportunity.” ,

Stockton is closely watching the support range of 4,180 to 4,195 on the S&P 500. A decisive breakdown below 4,180, which is typically marked by two consecutive weekly closes below that level, would signal to Stockton that the current risk-off nature of the stock market is driving stock prices even lower and higher. is ready.

Stockton’s support range for the S&P 500 differs slightly from the 4,200 level closely watched among technical analysts. Here’s what Stockton had to say about it on Wednesday.

“We have to view these support levels as cushions, not as precise points. They are never precise because there are too many market participants to allow them to do so. Our support area is actually 4,180 to 4,195. So it’s a little bit less than that 4,200 range,” Stockton told CNBC on Wednesday.

If 4,180 fails to hold as support for the S&P 500, Stockton identified 3,920 as the next support level to watch, representing a potential downside of 6% from current levels.

The S&P 500 traded below 4,180 for the first time since June on Thursday, having traded at a low of 4,151.

But for now, Stockton is expecting a potential reversal in the stock price in the near term.

“We would not assume that a breakdown will occur, given that the oversold extremes are prevalent not only in price, but also in breadth, like the percentage of the stock above its 50-day moving average,” Stockton said.

About 17% of S&P 500 stocks are currently trading above their 50-day moving average, a level that has been consistent with bottoms during market corrections in the past.

According to Stockton, the missing ingredient for a stock market correction at the moment is a consolidation in interest rates. If interest rates can stop going up, that would be a good sign that stock prices could improve.

Stockton said, “Elevated VIX levels reflect fear in the market, so a reversal could be sudden. We believe consolidation in yields is needed for a turnaround in sentiment, and our indicators suggest that “Prolonged consolidation phase in yields may be seen.” ,

The 10-year US Treasury yield fell six basis points to 4.89% on Thursday, but has been consistently testing the 5% level since last week. If the 10-year yield rises above 5.04%, it will be another signal to Stockton that weakness in stock prices may persist.

