The S&P 500 is making its sharpest retreat from correction territory in 10 years. Can it last?

The S&P 500 index spent only 19 trading days in correction territory in 2020, before pandemic support from the Federal Reserve helped stocks surge sharply.

The S&P 500 index SPX now needs 19 days to consolidate its fastest stint in correction territory in 10 years, according to Dow Jones Markets data.

Friday’s ongoing rally in stocks was making another quick recovery exit possible before the Thanksgiving holiday, helped by the sharpest decline in US Treasury yields since October.

The S&P 500 is currently in correction territory for 16 trading days. On Friday it hit an intraday high of 4,520.12, taking it closer to the closing level of 4,529.11 needed for an official exit.

A correction is widely considered to occur when a stock or index closes at least 10% below its previous peak. Exit occurs when the correction closes at least 10% above the low.

In another positive sign, earlier this week the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP broke out of its correction recorded on October 25, after 14 days for the tech-heavy equity gauge.

The S&P 500 has seen a total of 103 market corrections in history, including the current correction that began in October. Some lasted four days, as happened in 1932, 1987 and 2008, according to Dow Jones Markets data.

The longest, just over a quarter of the total corrections, spanned from more than 60 trading days to 238 days.

The S&P 500 has been driven higher this year by the so-called Magnificent 7 stocks, but also by a recent decline in long-term bond yields financed by the economy.

A decline in bond yields could help reduce financing costs for US corporations, households and the government, especially as economic data shows recent signs of weakness.

LPL Financial analyst John Lohse argued in a Friday client note that a further decline in inflation and a favorable technical backdrop for stocks by year’s end make a repeat of the S&P 500’s January 2022 record high possible.

“Technical assessment reflects a recent breakout above the resistance at 4,400 and a possible retest of the key 4,600 level,” he wrote. “The next six weeks are among the best seasonal weeks for stocks on the calendar. And although the spread is relatively small, technology-oriented names remain a motivator.

The Dow Jones index DJIA was heading for a 2% weekly gain on Friday, the S&P 500 index was up 2.3% for the week and the Nasdaq composite index COMP was up 2.4% from Monday.

Source: www.marketwatch.com