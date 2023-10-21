The southwest, Delta, reduces specific status requirements; United revises boarding process

FILE: A Southwest Airlines passenger plane prepares to take off from Denver International Airport.

Robert Alexander/Getty Images

In this week’s air travel news, Delta and Southwest both revealed changes to their loyalty programs that make it easier to earn top tier status; United says it will improve its passenger boardings next week; United also gives an update on its deployment of Bluetooth technology for its in-flight entertainment systems; American has launched a new AAdvantage program offshoot that rewards both businesses and their passengers; Alaska Airlines expands code-sharing with Japan Airlines; Delta flies to a new Mexican resort destination; Spirit and Sun Country Airlines plan to add California routes next year; Star Alliance cuts ribbon on second premium lounge at Paris Charles de Gaulle; United reopened a United Club in Newark’s Terminal C; And American opened a new Admirals Club in Denver International’s Terminal C.

Southwest Airlines has made some changes to its Rapid Rewards loyalty program, which includes lower requirements to earn tiered status. Effective Jan. 1, Southwest said, the flight activity level to earn A-List status in the program is being reduced from 25 one-way qualifying flights to 20 (A-List can also be achieved by earning 35,000 tier qualifying points). Can). The A-List Preferred status requirement is reduced from 50 to 40 one-way flights (or 70,000 tier qualification points). Also starting January 1, people with Rapid Rewards credit cards (Premier, Premier Business, Priority or Performance business cards issued by Chase) will get 1,500 tier qualifying points when they spend $5,000, down from the current requirement of $10,000. Starting November 6, boarding passes for A-List Preferred members will include authorization for two free premium beverages per flight. And effective next spring, the airline said, loyalty members will be able to pay for flights with a combination of cash and Rapid Rewards points.

Delta has followed through on CEO Ed Bastian’s recent promise To reconsider the changes made to its SkyMiles and Sky Club programs in September. In response to widespread protests from the airline’s most frequent customers, Delta said this week it would reduce the required Medallion Qualifying Dollars, or MQDs, to $5,000 for Silver, $10,000 for Gold, $15,000 for Platinum and $28,000 for Diamond. The carrier said members who hold the Delta SkyMiles Reserve, Reserve Business, SkyMiles Platinum and Platinum Business American Express cards will also “get an MQD head start of $2,500 MQD for the current Medallion eligibility year.”

FILE: A Delta Airlines plane lands at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The airline’s September announcement also limited access to its airport Sky Club lounges to certain Delta/MEX credit card holders. Now, Delta said, Reserve and Reserve Business cardholders will be able to visit the lounge 15 times a year instead of 10, and Platinum and Business Platinum ADEX card holders will get 10 visits annually instead of six. Meanwhile, members with large Medallion qualifying mile rollover balances in the SkyMiles program will be able to convert them to MQDs “at a more generous ratio of 10:1 (up from 20:1)” next year, Delta said.

United Airlines will revert to the boarding process used before 2017 on 26th October, Passengers will board the plane in order depending on their seat location – window, middle or aisle. The new process is expected to reduce overall boarding times by about two minutes, but select groups will still be prioritized, such as unaccompanied minors, people with disabilities and families with children under 2 years of age. The changes start with passengers in Group 4, meaning frequent flyers, First and Business customers and others with preferred boarding status will also not see changes to their boarding routines.

FILE: A passenger stands in the airport terminal waiting for her flight as a United Airlines plane lands at a gate at Denver International Airport in Denver.

Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Once all customers from Groups 1 to 3 have boarded, the new normal boarding process will begin, which will be set for window seats and exit row seats as well as non-revenue passengers. The next group includes customers in middle seats, followed by customers in aisle seats. The last to board (Group 6) will be those with basic economy tickets on domestic and short international flights. The Wing blog view notes that multiple passengers on the same reservation will “get the best boarding group that anyone on the reservation is entitled to, except that basic economy passengers will still be in Group 6, even if they booked together.” Must have been with a MileagePlus Exclusive Traveler or co-branded credit card customer.”

United Airlines also said this week that more than 100 of its planes are now Bluetooth enabled And should be on 800 aircraft by 2032. This feature allows users to listen to content on the seatback screen without wired headphones. To use it, passengers should look for a Bluetooth icon in the toolbar at the bottom of the seatback screen, then toggle it to “On” (make sure your Bluetooth headphones or earplugs are disconnected from the other device). Put them in pairing mode and select the device from your list of available devices. United noted that users of Apple AirPods Pro (second generation) can now take advantage of new features in Bluetooth, including Conversation Awareness, which reduces the volume when the user speaks, and Adaptive Audio – “a new listening experience.” Mode that dynamically blends transparency modes and active noise cancellation, adjusting noise control based on sounds in the user’s environment, such as the rumble of an aircraft engine.”

FILE: An American Airlines jet is seen on the airport tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport.

Bob Riha Jr./Getty Images

American Airlines has introduced a new corporate version of its AAdvantage loyalty program Called AAdvantage Business, it offers benefits to both participating companies and their traveling employees. It’s open to businesses with at least five employees and has no minimum spend requirement. When flights are booked through AA.com or the airline’s mobile app, the participating airline will receive one AAdvantage mile for every dollar spent and the individual traveler will earn one loyalty point that counts toward achieving status in the AAdvantage program. Counts for. “These loyalty points are in addition to any miles or loyalty points the traveler is earning as an AAdvantage member,” American said. Participating companies who sign up for the CitiBusiness/AAAdvantage Platinum Select Mastercard and use it to pay for travel can double their AAAdvantage earnings.

In domestic route news, low-cost Spirit Airlines plans to add a pair of intra-California routes next spring. According to Aeroroutes.com, on April 5, Spirit will begin operating a daily flight between Oakland and Hollywood Burbank Airport and a once-a-day flight between Sacramento and San Diego. Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines said this week it will launch eight new seasonal domestic routes from its Minneapolis-St. Paul hub next spring, including twice-weekly flights to Oakland; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Billings and Missoula, Montana; Boise, Idaho; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Syracuse, New York; and four weekly flights to Washington Dulles. All of those routes except Oakland and Syracuse are already served by Delta.

Delta reduces Los Angeles-Maui service from two daily flights to oneIt was expected to continue till 16 November, which has now been extended till 12 December. In the Northeast, American Airlines has announced plans to expand summer service to New England and Canada next year. Beginning in June, AA said, it will use Embraer 175s to operate daily flights from Washington Reagan National to Hyannis, Massachusetts, and from New York LaGuardia to Hyannis, as well as to Bangor, Maine; Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, Massachusetts; and Halifax, Nova Scotia, with twice-daily service from LaGuardia to Portland, Maine.

File: A Continental Airlines jet approaches Newark International Airport for landing.

Tom Mihalek/AFP via Getty Images

United has reopened its United Club near Gate C74 of Newark Liberty Following an 18-month renovation, it once again delivered two membership lounges to its busy Terminal C hub, including a new one that opened last year at Gate C123. The 18,000-square-foot C74 facility can seat 400 people. The new club offers a variety of seating styles, completely renovated bathrooms (but no showers), a large bar, two coffee stations, a pair of full-service buffet stations. Free Wi-Fi and wide availability of AC, USB-A and USB-C ports. The Points Guy says the facility incorporates elements of United’s new Club design, including automated entrances where members can gain access by self-scanning their boarding pass.

At Denver International, American Airlines has opened a new 114-seat Admirals Club lounge In Terminal C, replacing the former facility in Terminal A. It is located on the upper mezzanine level of Terminal C between Gates 30 and 32. The seats come with USB and power ports, and the lounge has a full-service bar and a buffet. It is open from 4:30 am to 11:30 pm

File: Alaska Airlines planes preparing for takeoff at Portland, Oregon International Airport.

John Grace/Corbis via Getty Images

Alaska Airlines is expanding its code-sharing with oneworld alliance partner Japan Airlines, after adding its own code and flight numbers to several transpacific flights from the west coast. Alaska’s code will go on several JAL routes beyond Japan, including from Osaka and Tokyo Haneda to Bangkok; Haneda to Hong Kong, Ho Chi Minh City and Singapore; and from Tokyo Narita to Bangkok, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

United’s global Star Alliance opens second premium lounge At Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, which is served by 20 of its member airlines. The new lounge in Terminal 1, which is large enough to handle 300 guests, is available to First and Business Class passengers and Star Alliance Gold customers traveling on member carrier flights departing from Gates 10 to 38. This eligibility is also available for United Club and Air Canada. Maple Leaf Club member. The other Star Alliance lounge at CDG, located in pre-security on Level 10, “now serves passengers departing on intra-Schengen flights from Gates 50 to 78, as well as guests on various lounge access programs departing from all gates.” Will provide service,” Star Alliance said.

