The social side of AI: think carefully about the future

You could call what we talk about artificial intelligence and machine learning “tech ideas” – which makes sense, since these are groundbreaking technologies.

But AI is also going to be social – it will have a social context. One way to explain this is that with ‘humans in the loop’ and assistive AI, AI needs to be able to interact with humans in particular ways.

So what about the social end of AI research?

Well, first of all, if everything is in place, there is tremendous concern about the capabilities of these systems, and what happens if they become too powerful, social or otherwise, to control… if you think about the future. If you want a Halloween look, check out this article on the fear around powerful AI — or you might watch Sam Altman or someone big time in the industry talk to a congressional audience about these possibilities.

However, among the more optimistic, questions abound about how to prepare for AI, and how to build early systems in responsible ways.

In a recent conversation, Andrei Barbu provided some very good insights on what we can prepare for when building AI models.

He began by observing that the social element is widely ignored in AI as it is studied today.

The example he shows us is of a robot that brings objects to people – starting with a box, and then brings a dog and then a person.

Context is extremely important, he says, and it’s clear from the example, that we might be OK with AI carting around the first two pieces of cargo, but probably not around the third.

Pointing to “quantitative and qualitative blind spots”, Barbu takes the example of benchmarks that are too easy, and don’t really help the program deal with difficult distinctions. How much time do we spend on these? And what should we think about instead?

As far as qualitative deficiencies are concerned, Barbu invites people to build social simulators to see what these problems look like.

When you start building social reasoning models in the form of nested Markov decision processes, you see behaviors that are likely to occur, which are good for observation.

What do these simulations look like? They are displayed with agents, objects, and other components that show us what a program can do in practice. And they are very valuable these days.

Explaining the “zero shot” approach, Barbu talks about how people can learn to play chess intuitively with a basic knowledge of the game, a knowledge that has a lot of gaps. AI can do it too.

A little later in the video, he starts talking about AI programs experiencing different types of input, either aligning actions to help the program learn, or misdirecting actions to hinder the program. To align in a manner.

In turn, he suggests, this triggers ‘robot logic’ and produces results.

What about use cases?

Well, Barbu talks about an example of light sensitivity and changes that can help people avoid problems associated with epilepsy.

He also suggests that we should be more aware of robots teaching humans skills or helping them learn new things. Ultimately, he says, robots can teach us, work with us and adapt to our goals.

The extent to which this is possible remains to be seen, and will likely depend a lot on whether we adopt AI strongly, proactively, and begin to create rules of the road by which we can navigate this field. There can be good “convergence”. But the above design principles won’t hurt.