The snap-lock closure market is projected to cross US$22,510 million by 2034. Future Market Insights, Inc.

The growing trend toward eco-friendly materials in snap-lock closures is projected to be in line with consumer demand for sustainable packaging solutions

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global snap-lock closure market is estimated to be worth US$12,215 million in 2024 and is projected to surpass US$22,510 million by 2034. Sales of snap-lock lock closures are expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period. Increase in consumer demand for convenient and user-friendly packaging solutions drives the snap-lock closure industry.

The simplicity and ease of use of the snap-lock closure complements the contemporary lifestyle, providing consumers with a hassle-free experience. The increasing emphasis on product safety and preservation, especially in the food and pharmaceutical sectors, is driving the adoption of secure and resealable closures. With a marked shift towards on-the-go lifestyle, the industry emphasizes on providing efficient and accessible packaging solutions that are in line with the growing preferences of consumers.

Choosing the material for a snap-lock closure is important to strike a balance between durability and stability. Manufacturers are faced with the delicate task of providing flexible closures while adhering to the increasing demand for eco-friendly solutions. Another obstacle lies in the complex design requirements for some applications, where optimization becomes a complex process, impacting production timelines and costs.

With the increasing need for tamper-evident closures and temperature-sensitive packaging, the pharmaceutical sector presents a significant growth opportunity. Collaboration with e-commerce platforms and incorporation of smart technologies also provide opportunities to increase market growth, reach and consumer engagement. The industry witnessed a dynamic change with the inclusion of smart packaging features like temperature-sensitive closures and QR code integration.

The increase in biometric security elements at closures is in line with increased consumer awareness of product authenticity. Customization trends are taking center stage, allowing brands to create unique and visually appealing closures, increasing product visibility. Nanotechnology applications for protective barriers and aromatherapy-infused closures demonstrate the industry’s commitment to innovation and enhancing the consumer experience.

says, “The global push toward sustainable practices opens the door to innovations in eco-friendly snap-lock closures, giving manufacturers the opportunity to enter environmentally conscious markets.” Ismail Sutaria, senior consultant in packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Facts from the Snap-Lock Closure Market

The snap-lock closure industry in the United States is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.90% by 2034.

Germany’s snap-lock closure industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.80% until 2034.

Japan’s snap-lock closure industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.70% until 2034.

The snap-lock closure industry in Australia is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.50% until 2034.

China’s snap-lock closure industry will continue to flourish with a CAGR of 7.40% until 2034.

The snap-lock closure industry in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.90% until 2034.

The snap-lock closure industry in the United Kingdom is likely to register a CAGR of 3.00% by 2034.

Key Players and Strategies for Success in the Snap-Lock Closure Market

The snap-lock closure industry sees intense competition from key industry leaders, such as Aptar Group, Albia, Berry Global, Closure Systems International, Crown Holdings, Graham Packaging, Huhtamaki, Owens-Illinois, RPC Group, and Silgan Holdings.

They are developing innovative child-resistant snap-lock closures that are easy to open for adults but difficult to open for children. The demand for tamper-evident snap-lock closures is increasing due to the increasing need for product security. In the snap-lock closure market, companies are developing innovative tamper-evident snap-lock closures that are difficult to tamper with but easy to open.

Ecommerce is a growing channel for the sale of snap-lock closures. This is due to the convenience of online shopping and the wide range of products available online. Companies in the snap-lock closure market are taking advantage of this trend by expanding their online presence and offering competitive prices and shipping options.

Major companies in the market

albia Berry Global Clojure Systems International crown holdings Graham Packaging Huhtamaki Owens-Illinois rpc group Silgan Holdings

recent developments

Crown Holdings launches a new snap lock closure with a tamper-evident feature. This closure makes it easier for consumers to tell if a product has been tampered with before purchasing.

Berry Global’s new line of snap lock closures is available in a variety of sizes and styles, and can be used for a variety of applications including food and beverage packaging, household products packaging and personal care products packaging.

RPC Group’s new online platform that allows customers to customize their snap lock closures is a unique and innovative development in the snap lock closure market. This is because it allows businesses to create snap lock closures that match their branding and product needs.

Major sections:

By content type:

By Application:

by region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

east asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa

Author

Ismail Sutaria (Principal Consultant, Packaging & Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying the key challenges the client faces and providing logical and actionable insights to equip clients with the power to make strategic decisions.

Ismail has been a key part of many transformational consulting efforts. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis and business transformation advisory. Ismail holds an MBA in Marketing and has a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics.

Ismail regularly attends industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a speaker on our upcoming talk show – Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been cited in leading publications including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR Certified, Stevie Award Recipient, and member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insight into the driving factors driving demand in the market. FMI stands as a leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting and events to the packaging, food & beverage, consumer, technology, healthcare, industrial and chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends in over 110 countries.

