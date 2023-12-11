Beijing, November 10, 2023 – The smart device market is slowing and is still at a low level compared to a slowly recovering society and economy in 2023. However, the Double 11 shopping season 2023 brought positive surprises. As consumer demand continues to decline, the trend to focus on cost-effectiveness as well as purchasing has spread like wildfire among most consumers throughout China, looking for an affordable alternative.

1. Consumers refocused on essential appliances.

During this Double 11 shopping season, the demand for three mainstream consumer electronics including PCs, mobile phones and tablets grew beyond expectations, which is one of the main drivers of the overall smart device market.

According to the IDC survey, from October 23 to November 3, 2023, the overall PC market (including notebooks and desktops sold on e-commerce platforms, vendors’ official online stores, and traditional offline channels) grew 1.4% year-on-year. And, the tablet market grew by 13.5% YoY, the mobile phone market grew by 9.2% YoY, the display market grew by 5.3% YoY, the smartwatch (except children’s watches) market grew by 9.2% YoY There was a growth of 23.6% YoY and the smart bracelet market grew by 15.2% YoY. ,

pc market

The overall PC retail market saw positive year-over-year growth, with gaming notebooks taking priority. The growth benefited from increased demand for gaming PCs at discounted prices and increased demand for PCs in productivity-focused use cases due to a large number of promotions and shopping vouchers offered by online and traditional stores during the Double 11 shopping season. . Like design, programming, gaming and AI.

mobile phone market

The mobile phone market continued to grow steadily during the last two months. Driven by many new types of products in promotion and vouchers and discounts given by e-commerce platforms, consumers’ willingness to buy new mobile phones was much better than the same period last year, leading to a year-on-year increase of nearly 9. % contributed to overall market growth. iPhone 15 phones, as exclusive products of various e-commerce platforms, were still very attractive, helping Apple successfully rank first in sales at one time.

tablet market

iPad 9, Huawei MatePad 2023 and Xiaomi Pad 6 led the sales in the sub-RMB2,000 price segment. In the price segment above RMB2,000, Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, Huawei MatePad 11 and Air 2023 saw higher sales, and in the price segment above RMB3,000 the best-selling models were the iPad 10 and iPad Pro.

2. Incumbents remained in their fixed positions

Despite the good performance shown by new players including Douyin, Kuaishou, Pinduoduo and Xiaohongshu during Double 11, the market position of JD.com and Tmall.com was still untouched.

The proliferation of e-commerce platforms has fragmented consumer purchasing behavior, thus all platforms have stepped up their programs to seize market share, with “lowest price guarantee” as their main selling point. Amid diverse platforms and increasingly complex promotions, some consumers choose the platform that best meets their needs after doing extensive comparison shopping such as which offered the biggest discounts or more attractive gifts, But most still chose the platform they are most familiar with. Last Minute – JD.com or Tmall.com. With stable consumer bases and high customer loyalty, each of these giants has created the greatest competitive barriers against other players.

3. Frugal conformists and calculating independents were the main consumers during this Double 11 shopping season.

Despite the improving economy and increasing demand, consumers are more focused on cost-effectiveness when shopping during this Double 11, paying more attention to price and quality.

According to IDC, key consumers can be divided into four categories: taste-makers, decently dressed wearers, frugal conformists, and calculating independents. The bulk of consumers engaged in the Double 11 shopping season were calculating independents and particularly frugal conformists whose population is large and they are highly price-sensitive and tend to follow the crowd.

For calculative freelancers, matching product performance and price is important. This category kept their eye on various promotions held on major platforms, but did not place orders until they found products that met their needs by comparing all platforms and channels. They tended to choose affordable options that meet their needs in both price and performance but are somewhat less dissatisfied than expensive and high-quality products and suit their daily needs.

This year’s “Double 11” lasted longer, with competition more fierce than before due to not only the conflict between brands but also the competition between different platforms, it is said Brian Feng, Research Analyst, IDC China, Compared with the past, this Double 11 included more consumer electronics to boost consumer demand. Cost-effectiveness was valued by the two key consumer categories mentioned above, so sellers and e-commerce platforms should take advantage of this opportunity to develop the right product strategies. Although the smart device market has been in the trough since the first half of 2023, which is reflected by this Double 11, consumer demand is slowing down and the market is moving in the right direction.



