The slow end of green energy?

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The wheels are starting to come off the green energy bandwagon. The rose colored glasses are clearing and reality is sinking in.

Such a massive effort toward a net zero utopia is not practical and is completely detrimental to the American consumer. Components of the green movement, namely offshore wind, electric vehicles (EVs), and investment, are facing major setbacks.

Offshore wind projects are struggling to secure financing and stay on track. The biggest blow came last month, when Orsted, the world’s largest offshore wind developer, canceled two major projects off the New Jersey coastline, taking the wind out of Gov. Phil Murphy’s green energy sails. Ørsted is also suspending work on offshore projects in Maryland and Delaware.

The EV market is also weakening. Sales are declining and manufacturers are reducing production. (Anna Moneymaker/Pool/Getty Images | Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The wave of cancellations includes projects in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York and Connecticut. Many other projects are in limbo and many companies are paying millions for breaking their contracts.

Biden administration quietly releases study showing green energy gets far more subsidies than fossil fuels

The industry recently faced another problem when Germany-based Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy pulled the plug on its wind turbine blade facility in Portsmouth, Virginia. “Development targets for setting up the facility could not be met,” says Siemens Gamesa, one of the world’s leading suppliers.

At least half of U.S. wind contracts are about to expire, according to BloombergNEF. This is usually due to skyrocketing inflation, high interest rates, blocked supply chains and financial troubles.

Offshore wind is expensive and difficult to implement.

The EV market is also weakening. Sales are declining and manufacturers are reducing production.

Expert warns green energy projects ‘aren’t worth it’ as prices are ‘out of control’

Ford Motor Co. will face a $4.5 billion loss on its EV business for 2023 and will delay many of its EV investments.

General Motors said it was restructuring EV goals, Honda postponed plans to develop affordable EVs with GM, and Hertz said it would slow its rate of purchasing them due to higher repair costs. Elon Musk is also considering scrapping plans for a $1 billion plant in Mexico.

Most, if not all, manufacturers are reporting huge losses per EV sold. Ford lost $62,000 per vehicle in the third quarter; A luxury electric vehicle company lost a staggering $430,000. Countless others are losing thousands of dollars per vehicle quarter after quarter.

Car dealers are reducing EV prices. EVs last about twice as long as internal combustion engines. Even industry-leader Tesla is cutting its retail prices by thousands due to sales not meeting expectations.

This kind of loss is not sustainable for any company.

EV market could become ‘next big flop’: Economist

The EV market is niche. People who want one have one. But the rest of America is not convinced they will be better off with EVs due to a number of reliability factors. Nor can they afford such high prices.

As a result, green spectrum companies have seen a steep decline in stock prices over the past few months. From wind to solar to EVs to fuel cells, investors are abandoning the “green” energy ship in droves. It may sink.

Siemens Energy’s stock is down 45%; Ørsted, 67%; Power Inc., a hydrogen fuel cell producer, 71%; Charge Point Holdings Inc., an EV charging company, 70%; Blink Charging Co., another EV charging company, 72%; And Nikola Corp., a maker of heavy-duty EVs, has fallen from $65 a share in mid-2020 to a current price of less than $1 a share.

A recent Wall Street Journal article stated that such companies “are finding it more difficult to secure financing than at any time in the last decade.”

Click here for more Fox News opinion

We need to read between the lines here. The green energy revolution is not working, nor is central planning. You can’t force Americans to buy cars they don’t want any more than you can force energy transitions that aren’t viable.

Green energy is grossly inadequate to meet the needs of all Americans and is prohibitively expensive.

The World Economic Forum says reaching net zero by 2050 would cost an additional $3.5 trillion per year. America has already spent hundreds of billions of dollars in this effort and is making continuous efforts. To save just a fraction of the temperature, it’s all on the backs of the American taxpayer. Perhaps.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The chief statistician of the Heritage Foundation estimates that even if all fossil fuels were eliminated from the United States, not even 0.2 degrees Celsius would be saved.

It is time to stop investing other people’s money in these projects and let the market decide the solution.

Click here to read more from Kristen Walker

Kristen Walker is a policy analyst for the American Consumer Institute, a nonprofit education and research organization. For more information about the institute visit www.theamericanconsumer.org Or follow us on Twitter @ConsumerPal.

Source: www.foxnews.com