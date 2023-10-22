Jeff Bezos loves to surprise. While hanging out at Amazon’s global headquarters in 2013, the tycoon promised a television crew half of his wealth if they could guess his company’s latest innovation. they did not.

“Oh my God,” said one of their wide-eyed guests when they laid eyes on the autonomous delivery drone.

Bezos, a self-proclaimed optimist, suggested this could happen by 2017 or perhaps 2018. “I know it sounds like science fiction. It’s not,” he told 60 Minutes on CBS in 2013. Ten years later, in a limited number of locations around the world, it has yet to become a reality.

Still, this week Amazon announced it was expanding its drone delivery service to the UK and Italy and expanding its service to the US. Amazon is just one – very big – player that believes success is within reach.

Amazon’s new MK30 Prime Air drone is on display in Sumner, Washington. Photograph: Jason Redmond/AFP/Getty Images

Progress has clearly been slow. But operators facing tough regulatory hurdles have been quick to talk about the scale of their small-scale programs. Walmart, another retail giant, claims to have completed more than 10,000 drone-based deliveries since first taking to the skies two years ago. It seemed appropriate to mark the milestone this summer by putting a giant Oreo cookie in a 6-foot milk cup. Oreos were the top item delivered by Walmart drone.

Fun Fact 1️⃣: We’ve made 10,000 drone deliveries! Fun Fact 2️⃣: @OREO Delivered by drone was our top item. Fun Fact 3️⃣: We went on a mission to make our coolest drone delivery ever: The Dunk. pic.twitter.com/lxAl0e57BC – Walmart (@Walmart) 15 August 2023

Amazon says its Prime Air service has delivered “thousands” of packages. Now it is preparing to expand the program outside the US for the first time, this week announcing plans to launch in the UK and Italy by the end of next year.

“In the next few years, we will see the drone delivery network really take off,” said Andreas Raptopoulos, founder and chief executive of Matternet, one of many operators in this emerging, yet crowded industry.

Companies ranging from Google owner Alphabet to multibillion-drone startup Zipline are working hard to future-proof their aircraft for delivery of lightweight items ranging from toothbrushes and takeaways to medicine and toys. Alphabet’s Wing venture, which has been operating in Australia for several years, and also has a deal with Walmart, claims to have completed at least 350,000 commercial drone deliveries. Zipline, which initially focused on Africa, says it has completed about 800,000.

So far, the locations of many such events have been carefully selected and are often relatively small. Despite the bold dreams and proclamations of its prosperous pioneers, ultra-fast shipping has taken a very long time to be delivered.

Should Amazon begin dropping off packages from autonomous planes in the UK by the end of 2024, as promised, it would have done so eight years after the tech giant announced its first commercial drone delivery in Cambridge. This initial testing further fueled discussion about the next generation of e-commerce, until the company reported withdrawing the UK branch of its Prime Air service in 2021.

Those who want to clear the area for take-off still claim it is gaining altitude. Raptopoulos envisions a fleet of 250 to 500 small drones that drop off packages in places like Mountain View, Calif., where Matternet is based. “We think we’ll definitely see that type of thing happening this decade and probably over the next one to three years.”

This optimism is driven by the belief that aerospace regulators and policy makers are increasingly likely to allow increased commercial operations. Britain’s Civil Aviation Authority says it is working to make drone flights beyond visual line of sight – where human “detectors” do not need to constantly keep an eye on the aircraft – an “everyday reality”, according to ministers. “Normal” by 2030 after promising to do so.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has authorized several companies to operate drones beyond visual line of sight since August. These include UPS, which is using Matternet’s M2 aircraft to deliver small packages.

The Biden administration has appointed veteran aviation executive Mike Whitaker to be the next head of the FAA. During a Senate hearing on his nomination earlier this month, Whitaker said the US must “build the aviation system of the future” for drones and flying taxis, adding that the agency needs to be “forward looking, Will need to adapt quickly and “Execute a plan for the future”.

In 2016, a drone made its first blood delivery at the Kabgayi Hospital campus, south of the Rwandan capital Kigali. Photo: James Akena/Reuters

It appears that regulators are catching up. Raptopoulos first expected authorization to fly the Matternet vehicle beyond line of sight in 2020, three years before it was granted. “Steps are being taken,” he said. “It’s just that the pace has been slow, I think, [the FAA] Must have liked it, and the industry must have liked it.”

Some regulatory “steps” will fundamentally change the economics of drone delivery. For example, a pilot for shipping giant UPS is now authorized to control three planes in the U.S., but Raptopoulos is hoping to see that ratio grow to “20 to one, or 50 to one, or 100 to one.” Because these systems are designed to be highly autonomous.”

The ultimate challenge will be to reassure the public that these vehicles are safe and reliable. And while their manufacturers insist that the noise emitted during flights is now similar to that of a lawnmower, some customers who are already receiving deliveries (and, presumably, their neighbors) say they Live from.

Amazon also now advocates the benefits of patience. “We’ve been working on this for some time,” said David Carbone, who leads Prime Air. “We will move as fast or as slowly as the community and environment will allow us.”

It’s easy to see why regulators – and the general public – are skeptical about such a major change in the way we deliver goods. But there’s no doubt that home delivery is here to stay – especially post-Covid. And in the sector, some are tired of explaining why they see flying packages to homes – often one at a time – as an efficient, practical means of serving millions of online shoppers. They ask does it really make more sense to have a two-ton car to carry a three-pound package to your door?

Carbon points towards the British capital. “Nobody really wants a car in London,” he said. “There are a lot of cars in London now, right? But this technology really ensures that our customers get what they want in less than 60 minutes without getting into inconvenient situations.

Amazon seniors like to quote the late futurist Roy Amara, who said that the impact of a technology is overestimated in the short term, but underestimated in the long run.

Delivery drones have so far failed to live up to the hype. Undaunted, their developers – still struggling to prove that unmanned aircraft have a viable place in the future of shopping – are looking to launch fleets into suburban skies. Is your neighborhood ready?

Source: www.theguardian.com