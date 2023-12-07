New York, United States, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global in vitro fertilization market size is expected to grow from US$22.90 billion in 2022 to US$39.12 billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR). 5.5% during the forecast period.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a groundbreaking assisted reproductive technology that enables individuals and couples struggling with infertility to conceive. The procedure involves controlled stimulation of a woman’s ovaries to produce multiple eggs, which are then collected with sperm in a laboratory setting. The quality and development of the resulting embryos are closely monitored, and one or more healthy embryos are selected for transfer to the woman’s uterus. IVF can be designed to address various causes of infertility, such as blocked fallopian tubes, low sperm count, or unexplained fertility problems. It provides hope to people facing fertility challenges, including gay couples and single individuals, and has led to the birth of countless healthy babies around the world.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and report figures and charts. , Global In Vitro Fertilization Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By equipment (disposable devices, culture media, and capital equipment), by procedure type (fresh donor, frozen donor, fresh non-donor, and frozen non-donor), by end-use (fertility clinics and hospitals and other settings), by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032,

In 2022, the market share of the culture media segment was approximately 42.5%

On the basis of equipment, the global in vitro fertilization market has been segmented into disposable devices, culture media and capital equipment. The dominance of the culture media segment in the in vitro fertilization (IVF) market is attributed to its essential role in the success of IVF procedures. Culture media are important for nutrition and support of embryo development in the laboratory setting. Advances in culture media formulations have greatly improved embryo development rates and the overall success of IVF treatment.

Frozen non-donor segment held the largest market with over 46.2% revenue share in 2022

Based on procedure type, the global in vitro fertilization market has been segmented into fresh donor, frozen donor, fresh non-donor and frozen non-donor. The dominance of the frozen non-donor segment in the in vitro fertilization (IVF) market is primarily due to its wide applicability and high success rate. Frozen non-donor embryos offer advantages such as flexibility in timing and lower cost compared to fresh cycles. Patients can undergo multiple IVF attempts using frozen embryos, which increases the chance of success.

Fertility clinics segment to be the largest market with over 74.6% revenue share in 2022

On the basis of end use, the global in vitro fertilization market has been segmented into fertility clinics and hospitals and other settings. The dominance of the fertility clinics segment in the in vitro fertilization (IVF) market can be attributed to its important role as the primary service provider for IVF treatment. Fertility clinics specialize in offering a wide range of assisted reproduction services, including IVF, making them a one-stop solution for individuals and couples seeking fertility treatments.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 5.7% during the projected period

On the basis of region, the anticipated rapid growth of the Asia-Pacific in vitro fertilization (IVF) market is driven by multiple factors. Infertility problems are increasing due to the increasing population of the region and changing lifestyle. Additionally, increasing awareness of IVF options, expanding health care infrastructure, and improving economic conditions are making IVF treatment more accessible to a broader demographic. As social norms evolve and acceptance of assisted reproductive technologies increases, Asia-Pacific is set to witness significant demand for IVF services, making it the fastest growing region in the global IVF market during the projected period. Has gone.

Europe’s dominant position in the in vitro fertilization (IVF) market can be attributed to the fact that the region boasts advanced health care infrastructure and a high level of technological expertise, facilitating the wide availability of IVF clinics and services. Is available. Favorable government policies and widespread insurance coverage in many European countries have reduced the financial burden on patients, making IVF more accessible.

competitive analysis:

The report provides proper analysis of the key organizations/companies involved in the global market primarily based on their product offering, business overview, geographical presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share and SWOT analysis along with comparative assessment based on their product offering, business overview, geographical presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share and SWOT analysis. The report also provides a detailed analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, including product developments, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and others. This allows evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the global in vitro fertilization market include Bayer AG, Boston IVF, Cook Medical LLC, EMD Serono, Inc., Ferring BV, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Genia Biomedx, Merck & Co., Inc., Ovascience, Inc., Progyny . , Inc., The Cooper Companies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Vitrolife and others.

recent developments

In June 2023, Progini, Inc. and Quantum Health, Inc. have come together to bring to market Quantum Health’s comprehensive care treatment platform for family building and fertility treatments.

In January 2022, Boston IVF, one of the world’s most experienced fertility clinics, has joined forces with the Delaware Institute for Reproductive Medicine (DIRM). The unique collaboration aims to provide world-class fertility treatments and care locally through novel treatments such as IVF, preimplantation genetic testing, male infertility and others.

market segment

The study estimates revenues at the global, regional and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has divided the global in vitro fertilization market based on the below mentioned segments:

In Vitro Fertilization Market, by Equipment

disposable device

culture media

Major Appliances

In Vitro Fertilization Market, By Procedure Type

fresh donor

frozen donor

fresh non donor

frozen non donor

In Vitro Fertilization Market, by End Use

Fertility Clinic

Hospital and other settings

In Vitro Fertilization Market, Regional Analysis

North America

Europe Germany UK France Italy spain Russia rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia rest of asia pacific

South America brazil argentina rest of south america

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arab Queue South Africa Rest of the Middle East and Africa



