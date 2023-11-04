The Six Flags-Cedar Fair merger and its impact on Frontier City in OKC

You could say Frontier City dodged a bullet and missed Hurricane Harbor OKC, but their operator, Six Flags, never did anything after joining with another theme park owner-operator to create a massive entertainment empire. Didn’t even aim to change.

The $8 billion merger of Six Flags Attractions with Sandusky, Ohio-based Cedar Fair Entertainment Co. will not impact the Western-themed amusement park in northeast Oklahoma City or the water park 7 miles west of town, a spokeswoman said. ,

Six Flags Entertainment Corp., based in Arlington, Texas, operates Frontier City and Hurricane Harbor, which is owned by EPR Properties in Kansas City, Missouri.

Frontier City, at 11501 N. Interstate 35 Service Road, dates back to 1958, and started with local developers, but has had several owners over the years. A Canadian company opened a water park at 3908 W. Reno Ave. in 1981, calling it White Water.

Six Flags’ corporate headquarters were in Frontier City from 1998 to 2006.

“There are no park closures planned or contemplated at this time and (the companies’) parks will continue to operate on their normal schedules,” spokeswoman Hayley Cook said. The names or branding of any parks at Six Flags or Cedar Fair There are no plans to change it.” The Oklahoman on Friday.

Cook said the merger will lead to improvements for guests at the combined company’s more than 40 parks.

How Six Flags and Cedar Fair say their merger will be good for guests and investors

The companies said the merger would:

Meet growing consumer demand for diverse and engaging options: “The portfolio will include…safari and animal experiences, campgrounds, sports facilities and luxury lounges.”

Allow the combined company to take advantage of recent investments made by Six Flags and Cedar Fair: “The combined company will also provide season pass holders expanded park access along with an enhanced, combined loyalty program with additional features.”

Diversify guest experiences: “Cedar Fair and Six Flags have minimal market overlap of park operations, and the combined company’s complementary geographic footprint will reduce the impact of seasonality and earn revenue through a more balanced presence across year-round operating climates Expected to reduce volatility.”

