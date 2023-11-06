‘The Simpsons’ skewers NFTs—but not before cashing in on the craze – Decrypt

The latest episode of “The Simpsons” skewered NFTs in front of millions of home viewers on Sunday — but before the technology went viral, the television punchline, the seminal show released two NFTs that fans could buy and trade.

Introduced in November 2021 through Disney and digital collectibles marketplace VeVe, “The Simpsons” immortalized Bart and Homer, and the long-lost skateboard as an NFT – which has been sold globally Sold for $60.

“This golden moment between father and son embodies the spirit of ‘The Simpsons’ for the first time in an NFT,” said a collectible description, just below a depiction of Homer and Bart at arm’s length at each other’s throats. Has gone.

According to a press release from VeVe, the gold-clad, collectible items – which include 3D models – were introduced as “a very special addition to any collector’s showroom”. Introduced in promotion for Disney+, the NFT came with a 3-month subscription to the media monolith’s streaming service.

While the Disney+ Gold Moments collection tapped into several areas of the entertainment giant’s intellectual property rights empire — Star Wars, Marvel and the likeness of Walt Disney himself — “The Simpsons” writers seem to be the standout skeptics among the group.

In the episode airing Sunday, Marge must kill countless NFTs to save Bart from the “Blockchain.” And like a diamond-wielding dog (Poochie, an iconic “Simpsons” character) that she encounters at some point, the NFT offered by “The Simpsons” had a gaudy, gold-plated appearance.

The reference doesn’t seem to have gone unnoticed by VeVe.

“We saw it,” it said on Twitter, tagging the show’s official account and sharing a screenshot of the digital dog above.

According to VV’s marketplace, “The Simpsons” NFT can be traded for gems that are purchased from its website for one dollar. At the time of this writing, the cheapest Homer and Bart and Skateboard collectibles are offered for 118 and 143 gems respectively.

The Homer & Bart rendition was limited to 12,333 in terms of its total supply, while the skateboard was relatively rare at only 6,333 NFTs. Both sold out in the initial sale, generating revenues of over $1.1 million.

Since launching in 2018, VeVe has offered digital collectibles from a number of big-name brands, including DC Comics and Warner Bros. in addition to Disney. The marketplace once used its own private blockchain, but it announced a transition to Ethereum layer-2 scaling network Immutable X in 2021, pointing to the network’s speed and efficiency in a press release.

The company announced in March that it was offering digital collectibles for “Sesame Street,” the first long-running children’s show available only through its mobile app. Using augmented reality (AR) technology, NFT owners can interact with Vive’s collectibles in 3D through their mobile phones, a press release said.

Even though its digital collectibles are available through Vive’s marketplace, “The Simpsons” hinted in its episode’s closing comments that the end of NFTs may be nigh — just as real-world sales are starting to pick up.

“The NFT craze is over,” a character resembling Nyan Cat tells Homer – the Pop-Tart torso of the classic internet meme had been swapped out for a slice of pepperoni pizza.

Edited by Andrew Hayward

Source: decrypt.co