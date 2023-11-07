November 7, 2023
Kylie Jenner appears in NFT-themed Treehouse of Horror segment on ‘The Simpsons’


Sunday marked the annual “Treehouse of Horror” episode simpsonsAnd while an NFT-themed story has rekindled some of the discussion in that world, it’s also garnered attention after featuring Kylie Jenner’s voice over a version of herself.

This year’s Halloween-themed anthology installment, titled “Treehouse of Horror XXXIV,” kicked off with the story of Bart being turned into an NFT, or Non-Fungible Token. And it’s up to her mother Marge to enter the World Wide Web and fight through the blockchain to save her, with a little help from Jenner and her friends.

Here’s what the moment was like and what the reactions were.

Kylie’s guest appearance

After Bart turns in the NFT, Marge and Homer meet with the trio of Jenner, Rob Gronkowski and Jimmy Fallon, known as “the enlightened minds who protect the crypto-verse” – with only Jenner in attendance. Which provides its original voice. ,

After Homer said he thought they were just “celebrity shills” for the NFTs, Jenner quickly clarified things.

He said, “Oh, we would never promote a technology if we didn’t understand the distributed ledger that underpins it.”

In the next scene Jenner was preparing Marge for digitization and giving her an encryption key.

“This key is a backdoor through the cryptographic protocols of the blockchain,” he said, snapping a quick selfie with Marge before finishing his thought. “Once you get inside, find Bart and use him to get both of you out.”

Marge will succeed in her mission, but Homer decides he wants to join the trend and becomes an NFT himself, causing people’s interest to wane shortly thereafter.

Some viewers were reacting on social media glad to see jenner’s face In the episode, while many people were surprised what was she doing there and Why show? He will have this.

Well, according to showrunner Matt Selman, one of the reasons she came into the episode to make fun of herself more easily was her family’s latest reality series. kardashian is on Hulu, with simpsons Everyone is part of the Disney family.

Kylie and NFT

Jenner became one of the youngest and richest self-made entrepreneurs through her cosmetics line, which helped her carve her niche in the world of beauty and fashion.

And one of the many reasons hovering around billionaire status is that she was one of the biggest early names to get involved with NFTs. She branded something called “Exclusive NFT Beauty Drops”, which represented exclusive beauty products, behind-the-scenes content, and virtual experiences with Jenner that fans could buy, trade, or hold.

simpsons predicting the future

Speaking of NFTs, given the show’s history of potentially predicting the future on a variety of topics, many viewers are curious if Sunday’s episode means NFTs will once again be on the rise.

simpsons Airs Sunday nights at 8pm on Fox.

