The Simpsons Halloween Cameo – Get a First Look at Kylie Jenner’s Surprise Appearance in Cryptosaurus

simpsons The first look clip of has been revealed kardashian‘ Kylie Jenner from the upcoming ‘Treehouse of Horror’ special.

The media personality appears in a segment of the recurring Halloween episode (which usually airs on October 31 due to a scheduling quirk) in which Bart is seen transformed into an NFT, and Marge has to go inside the blockchain to save him. . Is.

In the scene, Jenner and her fellow ‘Crypto Illuminati’ Jimmy Fallon and Rob Gronkowski get ready to send Marge all over the Internet, but not before taking a selfie.

“This key is a backdoor through the cryptographic protocols of the blockchain,” Jenner told Marge. “Once you get inside, use it to find Bart and get you both out.”

talking to Diversity As to why the creative team decided to go with the controversial online currency storyline, showrunner Matt Selman explained that it was executive producer James L. Brooks’ idea.

He further added, “Ever since we started writing it, the craze has been up and down and mostly down. But we just thought about all the celebrities who don’t really understand blockchain – who are promoting it.” It was a fun area.

“Celebrities who don’t really know much about how cryptocurrencies work are the spokespersons for this incredibly complicated thing called cryptocurrency.”

He also revealed that the team decided to approach Jenner, who was willing to record a cameo (Fallon, meanwhile, is voiced by comedian Matt Friend).

Selman said, “We wrote a few pages for him, and I think it was a perfect fit. She was ready to make fun of it and the game as a celebrity shill. ,simpsons And kardashian Being owned by Disney) was a bit of a door opener. I think there’s a comedic honesty to his role as a person.”

simpsons‘The latest Halloween special will air this Sunday (November 5) on Fox in the US. The show streams on Disney+ in the UK.

