The Simpsons: First Treehouse of Horror XXXIV Images Released

The Simpsons’ latest Treehouse of Horror may not be airing in time for the Halloween holiday weekend, but The Simpsons is getting ready for a scary special anyway with first look images of the upcoming Treehouse of Horror XXXIV.

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXXIV, like many of the Treehouse of Horror specials from past seasons, will actually air on Fox the week after Halloween, but there’s still a lot to be excited about.

When to watch Treehouse of Horror 34 premiering on Fox on Sunday, November 5 (and streaming on Hulu the following day), The Simpsons tease Treehouse of Horror XXXIV with this "Bart has been turned into an NXT and Marge has to must fight through the blockchain to save Lisa; Lisa transforms into a killer from her past; an outbreak turns Springfielders into a plague of lazy, beer-loving oafs.

If you want to go back and rewatch multiple seasons of The Simpsons, you can stream the first 34 seasons of the fan-favorite animated series now on Disney+. For the Halloween holiday, the Treehouse of Horror specials have actually been collected into one place so fans can watch all 33 previous specials before the premiere of the latest edition.

What are you expecting to see from The Simpsons’ Treehouse of Horror XXXIV? Let us know all your thoughts about it in the comments! You can also contact me directly at @Valdezology about animations and other cool stuff…headtopics.com

