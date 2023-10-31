The shortage of teachers reminds us of the saying that 'necessity is the mother of invention'

LONG BEACH, CA – SEPTEMBER 01: Fifth grade teacher, Angel Mikaele conducts class via distance… [+] Learning from her room at Dooley Elementary School in Long Beach on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Twenty-seven of her thirty students were present in the Zoom class. (Photo by Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images)

MediaNews Group via Getty Images

A recent article from The74 tells us, “Zoom-in-a-room” is making a comeback due to the teacher shortage.

If this is the case, although it is better than the alternative – no teachers – it is also a lost opportunity for deep innovation.

As reporter Linda Jacobson noted in the article, online learning has long been used in schools for subjects they could not otherwise offer. He cited AP Calculus and Latin as examples. But even the courses we consider fundamental – physics for example – have long been fraught areas where schools simply do not have qualified teachers. As I wrote nearly a decade ago, “Less than two-thirds of high schools – 63% – offer physics. Only about half of high schools offer calculus. In high schools that serve large numbers of African-Americans and Of those that serve Latino students, one in four does not offer Algebra II, and one in three does not offer chemistry.

According to Jacobsen, “As districts struggle to fill teaching vacancies, they are increasingly turning to companies like Proximity to teach core subjects.” This practice is one in which the teacher of record virtually provides instruction to the entire class, and a personal monitor—often a substitute teacher—tracks behavior and makes sure students do their work.

In some ways, this use of online learning may be a classic case of disruptive innovation, which begins as a primitive innovation. As a result, disruptive innovations typically begin by serving areas of non-consumption – where the alternative is nothing. By outperforming this alternative, disruptive innovations can take root and improve over time until they become dominant.

In 2008 when we published disrupting classWe suggested that the teacher shortage may represent an important area of ​​non-consumption in which online learning can make its mark and begin to transform classrooms from monolithic, one-size-fits-none environments to student-centered environments. Which can be adapted to the individual needs of each. And every learner.

But for this to happen, the use of online learning must not simply involve a virtual teacher who provides one-size-fits-all, whole-group instruction. There doesn’t seem to be much room for improvement in that model.

Instead, schools should use these opportunities to do what Heather Stacker and I have described. miscellaneous– Offering a la carte online courses with great digital curriculum mixed with elements of the flex or personalized rotation model of blended learning that matches the path and pace of each individual students’ learning needs.

Just as Teach to One uses a mix of in-person and online teachers to provide a personalized-learning pathway for every student in middle-school math, so, too, can schools begin to assemble blended-learning options that Take advantage of virtual teachers but do so in formats that move beyond standardized instruction and incorporate a variety of engaging learning modalities – from straightforward instruction tailored to the level of the novice learner to rich, real-world Projects that allow a student to apply their knowledge and skills in a real demonstration, and range from one-on-one learning experiences with software, offline work, or virtual tutors, to small group interaction and exploration.

These types of models will take advantage of the online format by providing a tailored learning experience for each student, rather than calling a remote teacher into classrooms to do the same old, same old thing that isn’t working – and, as What we “saw with” “Zoom-in-a-room during COVID” was potentially even less effective.

As Mallory Dwinnell wrote in 2015 when she explored opportunities to innovate where teacher shortages exist, states have also used these experiences to move away from seat-time requirements toward mastery- or competency-based education, and to encourage districts to Can help provide some resources for evaluation. And select the appropriate teaching model.

So here’s my challenge to districts: Next time you see a teacher shortage, don’t just hire a virtual teacher and fill the seat. Instead, be creative with a clear and smart goal of promoting each child’s education. Spend some time thinking about how this could be an opportunity, not a threat. And harness virtual talent to create more robust learning experiences for everyone. This would be something worth talking about.

Source: www.forbes.com