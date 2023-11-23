The shift from monetary policy to ‘monetary politics’ should concern Canadians

1027 biz wire boc

Monetary policy in Canada is increasingly turning into “monetary politics”.

High interest rates have recently drawn concern from several premiers, with Ontario’s Doug Ford highlighting the “crushing pressure” on many households and businesses in a public letter to Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem in October.

Even Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland publicly “welcomed” the interest rate freeze in September. Although subtle, the language was a tacit seal of approval, and indicative of federal sentiment if the outcome were different.

The political and social uneasiness is understandable. Voters face rising affordability concerns from high mortgage costs and day-to-day prices. The rise in rates is the fastest in 40 years.

Letters from prime ministers, arguably, make for good politics: there is not much to lose, and central bankers are an easy target. And besides, prime ministers have no formal influence on monetary policy anyway, so why not try to score some points with voters?

It is safe to say that Macklem did not see his intervention as entirely benign. A governor’s job is to explain why low inflation remains a priority despite broader risks to the economy and/or society. But Macklem was incensed enough to publicly back down, saying it would be “unfortunate” if political interference would undermine the bank’s independence.

At what point does the political stance around monetary policy become a real risk?

The central bank prefers low, stable inflation. This fiscal fixation may sometimes seem socially prosaic, but inflation creates social and economic damage through household affordability challenges and less transparent prices.

Fixing high, long-term inflation is painful. In the 1980s, inflation rose to 12 percent, the Bank raised rates to 21 percent, and Canada experienced a severe recession. As former Chairman of the United States Federal Reserve William Martin once said: “Inflation is a thief in the night and if we do not act quickly and decisively we will always be behind.”

Governments also have an inflationary bias. Despite good intentions, in the short term they cannot help but lean toward higher employment, or more boldly, boost the economy with additional fiscal spending. Outsourcing monetary policy to an operationally independent central bank attempts to solve this problem by making a credible commitment to low, stable inflation. If independence is reduced, the credibility of the central bank is also reduced, and inflation may become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Although the Prime Minister, in his defence, may describe monetary policy as much as art as science, it is difficult to ignore the negative aspects of substantial political interference in central bank affairs.

Turkey provides an extreme example of the harm that populism can cause. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has fired four bank governors since 2019, threatening inflation that could reach 80 percent in 2022. Following the policy U-turn, interest rates have risen to 35 percent and inflation forecasts have been halved. Turkey’s economic transition will be painful, but the status quo is even worse, with food inflation recently exceeding 60 percent.

The US also knows a thing or two about undermining central bank independence. In the 1940s, the US Treasury directed the US Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, which led to inflation. Monetary autonomy was immediately returned to the Federal Reserve in the 1950s.

Turkey is an extreme example and Canadian institutions are better placed to deal with monetary politics. Still, risks exist.

Although inflation fell to 3.1 percent in October, it may remain stable, leaving the bank indecisive about whether to raise rates further. War, higher energy prices and fiscal expansion can also put upward pressure on prices.

Politicians could continue their letter writing and ranting, which could increase public opposition to strict inflation-targeting. More misleading rhetoric – that the central bank “caused inflation” – could fuel populist noise. Further comments from the Finance Minister may be unhelpful as he has formal powers to give instructions to the Bank.

Ultimately, recent ministerial representations are manageable. There is also arguably a place in monetary politics, with ministers ensuring that central banks “feel” the social effects of monetary policy.

But the recent exchange offers a warning. The evidence and history shows that Canadians would be worse off if the Bank were pressured to lower rates. Interest rates are quite clear without having to deal with political interference.

In practice, if the Prime Minister wishes to initiate a public comment on the central bank’s decisions, he or she must direct concerns to the federal government, which sets the mandate for the bank.

Finally, the Bank should think about how to help itself: the next monetary policy framework should be future-proofed by considering risks related to both a high-interest rate and low-interest rate environment, as the current framework is completely Discusses the latter.

David Jones is a policy analyst and economist. He is a Fellow at the Canadian Center for Health Economics and studies public policy at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto.

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com