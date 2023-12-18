The Shanghai Honorable Women Entrepreneurs Business Awards 2023 (SHE 2023) celebrates the outstanding achievements of Malaysian women entrepreneurs

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Shanghai Honorable Women Entrepreneur Business Awards 2023 (SHE 2023)” organized by Shanghai Business Media was inaugurated at the prestigious EQ Hotel in Kuala Lumpur. The event witnessed the proud moments of Malaysian women entrepreneurs.

Group photo of heavyweight guests, 5th from left, YB Lim Yiwei, YM Tunku Dato’ Mutamir Tunku Tan Sri Mohammed, Y.BHG Datin Polen Tunku Mutamir

Women entrepreneurs play a vital role and contribute significantly in building sustainable economic growth, “SHE 2023” aims to appreciate the outstanding achievements and dedication of women entrepreneurs in the business world. Guided by the principle of “supporting women, building the future”, the awards emphasize ESG principles, inspiring more women to enter the business sector and achieve professional success, thereby creating a gender-equal business environment.

As the award for Malaysia’s most representative female entrepreneurs, “SHE 2023” invites ten of Malaysia’s most authoritative female entrepreneurs to serve as professional judges, carefully selecting female entrepreneurs who meet the criteria and Meets the standards. The esteemed judges included Datin Dr Cherlyn Cheah, CEO of Shanghai Media Sdn Bhd; SME Malaysia National Vice President, Datin Dorf Peng; Chairman of Malaysia Branding Association, Datin Winnie Loo; Sunway Education Group CEO, Prof. Dato Dr. Elizabeth Lee; Executive Director of Ogawa Berhad, Datuk Lim Mee Ling; COO of Big Tree and Media Prima OMNiA; Editor-in-Chief of Nan Yang Siang Pau, Ms Evie Loh; Head of MRCA Women’s Division, Dato’ Winnie Lim; MCAH Women’s Division Chairperson, Datuk Ada Poon and BNC Women’s Division Chairperson, Dr Coco Wong. As business stalwarts, these ten judges are not only pillars in their respective fields but also role models for many entrepreneurs.

SHE 2023 cordially invites YM Tunku Dato’ Mutamir Tunku Tan Sri Mohd., Member of the Malaysian Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (MAICSA) and Member of the Dewan Perniagan Melayu Bandaraya, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Member of the Negeri Sembilan Royal Family, Y.BHG Datin Paulen Tunku Mutamir; Member of the Selangor State Legislative Assembly for Kampung Tunku, YB Lim Yee Wei; Managing Director of Filament Group, Dato’ Alfred Soh; Datin Dr Cherlyn Cheah, CEO of Shanghai Media Sdn Bhd; Founder of SBS Group Holdings Bhd, Mr CM Wong; Ms Ellen Piah, Co-Founder of SBS Group Holdings Bhd; The immediate past presidents of SME Malaysia and Shanghai Business Media, Honorable Advisors, Datuk Michael Kang and Hap Seng Star Sdn Bhd and the General Manager, Finance and Administration of Shanghai Business Media, Honorable Advisor, Dato’ Alex CS Wong, graced the occasion and added talent. For. Celebration.

In the most beautiful scenes of life, like butterflies admiring flowers, women should empower themselves. The dancers gracefully dance amidst a sea of ​​flowers resembling butterflies, marking the beginning of the celebrations. In her opening remarks, Det. Dr. Cherlyn Cheah said women play a unique and indispensable role in business. Their intelligence, innovation and leadership are vital to building a more prosperous and sustainable future. “SHE 2023 is not only a recognition of women’s achievements, but also an encouragement for their transformative contributions to the business sector.”

Y.BHG Datin Paulen Tunku Mutamir in his speech stressed, “This grand event serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit, resilience and unwavering dedication of women who have not only excelled in their chosen industries , but has also made a deep and meaningful contribution.” their communities and beyond. His leadership, innovation and inclusive approach have paved the way for positive social change and economic growth.”

The “SHE 2023” awards ceremony was attended by outstanding women entrepreneurs from various sectors of the Malaysian business community. The winners included notable figures from the sports, entertainment and music industries, such as National Treasure and renowned songstress YBHG. Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin, celebrated actress, host and singer Dr. Su Vinci, former female badminton player Goh Liu Ying, FV Group founder Vivi Yusof, acclaimed singer Yazmin Aziz, artist and actress Yumi Wong, Miss Malaysia Champion and actress Carrie Lee, stylish mom Shine Wong, actress and model Serene Claire, making up a dazzling array of stars on the stage.

The event also featured a special performance by Carrie Lee and Yazmin Aziz, who enthralled the audience with their mesmerizing tunes. The live music enthralled the guests and received huge applause.

“SHE 2023” consists of fifteen categories: Lifetime Achievement Noble Woman Award, Outstanding Celebrity Honor Woman Award, Exceptional Woman in Entrepreneurship Award, Motherhood Distinction Award, International Iconic Woman Business Award, Outstanding Vocal Achievements Woman Award, Crowning Glory Achievement Award, Professional Woman of Distinction Award, Pinnacle of Sportsmanship Woman Award, Distinguished Women Business Award, Outstanding Women Business Award, Leading Women Business Award, Aspiring Star Women Business Award, Best ESG Women Business Award and International Distinguished Women Business Award.

Additionally, five honorable mentions will also be presented at the conference, including Best Best Impression Recognition, TCHER LYE, LYE BOON ENG – TCHER LYE SDN BHD. Most Inspired Business Model Recognition, See Tian Yi – Sweet Rent Sdn Bhd. Recognized for Highest Resilience, Dato’ Lee Gaik Cheng – Putra Medical Centre. Most Engagement Recognition, Lioh E Mui – Joyride. Best Costume Recognition, Yumi Wong – D Kangaroo Production Sdn Bhd. The winners of each award were announced live, adding another wave of excitement to the event.

Heartfelt thanks to the following organizations for their full support – SHE2023 support partners Shanghai Businesswomen Social Club (SBSC), SME Association of Malaysia (SME), Malaysia Retail Chain Association Women Division (MRCA), Malaysia Chinese Assembly Hall Women Division (MCAH) ), Business Networking Club Women’s Division (BNC), ASEAN Retail-Chain & Franchise Federation (ARFF), Asia – Pacific Entrepreneur Associate Chamber of Commerce (APEACC), Branding Association of Malaysia (BAM); Affiliate Partners Filament Group and Big Onion Food Caterer Sdn Bhd; Official Health Partner, Medicap Sdn Bhd; Official F&B Partner, Paradise (F&B) Malaysia Sdn Bhd; Official Vehicle Tinted Partner, Vora Window Film Malaysia; Brand Partners Derm10, Visual Solutions (M) Sdn Bhd, Raffles Homeland Sdn Bhd; Official Media Partners, Nanyang Siang Pau, EightFM, OMNIA, Focus Malaysia; merchandise sponsors Avellon Healthcare Group and Avellon Lingerie International Sdn Bhd; Gown sponsor, Precious Precious Sdn Bhd; Decoration Sponsor, The J Enterprise Sdn Bhd; exhibit sponsors, Serene Claire and Yazmin Aziz; Lucky Draw Sponsors, Wetlent Business Sdn Bhd (Joyoung), Avalon Healthcare Sdn Bhd, Abelle Sdn Bhd, Beauty High Point Sdn Bhd, Epitex International, uchino Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd, Derm 10, Feltment, Wora Window Film Malaysia. The success of the program was also attributed to the support of Espial Production and other supporting partners in making the program a huge success.

shanghai business media

Shanghai was established in the year 1979, it is the first Chinese business magazine media in Malaysia, which is also the oldest Chinese business magazine media in the world. In the year 2018, Shanghai has successfully transformed the traditional printed copy business media into digital business media, aiming to provide the highest quality and high-level business communication platform to entrepreneurs.

Source: en.prnasia.com