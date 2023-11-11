The shadow of liberal bogeyman Milton Friedman looms over Democrats' economic policies.

In 2020, Joe Biden declared, “Milton Friedman is no longer running the show!” According to Jennifer Burns, associate professor of history at Stanford University, the intensity of Biden’s attack may obscure “a shocking reality”: liberals as well as conservatives rely on Friedman’s analysis.

In December 1969, Time The magazine featured University of Chicago economist Milton Friedman on its cover. The accompanying article states that Friedman’s predictions about inflation, stagnation, and recession appear to be coming true. Ignored and ridiculed for decades, Friedman had “a significant influence on government policy” and was inspiring economists to become “Friedmanly, Friedmanian, Friedmanic, and Friedmaniacs.”

In 1976, Milton Friedman won the Nobel Prize in Economics.

In the late 1970s, no less an authority than John Kenneth Galbraith declared that the age of John Maynard Keynes had given way to the age of Milton Friedman.

In the 80s, Friedman had the attention of President Ronald Reagan and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. In the 1990s, neo-liberal Democrats and policymakers around the world, including President Bill Clinton, adopted versions of Friedman’s ideas about free trade, privatization, and deregulation.

When Friedman died in 2006, GuardianA left-leaning newspaper in England considered him “one of the greatest economists of all time”.

In Milton Friedman: The Last Conservative, Stanford professor Jennifer Burns provides the first full account of his personal and professional life, influences, and legacy. Highly detailed, well-informed and informative, sensible and accessible, Burns’s book is, in short, also a primer on the economics of the last century.

Burns explains the influence of University of Chicago professors Frank Knight, Henry Simons, Jacob Viner, and Lloyd Mints on Friedman’s economic philosophy. She documents how she built her reputation on the extraordinary research and insights of four female economists: Dorothy Brady, Margaret Reed, Anna Schwartz, and his wife, Rose Director Friedman.

And Burns put forward the principles of “monetarism”, on which Friedman relied to refute Keynes’ central claim that adjusting taxes and government spending could control inflation and unemployment, and business cycles. Can be controlled. “Inflation was always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon,” Friedman wrote, “not always responsive to interest rates or government spending.” He asserted that the failure of the United States to maintain a steady increase in the amount of money in circulation led to the Great Depression. Burns emphasizes that the failure of the Keynesians to predict or provide remedies for the “stagflation” of the 1970s led many economists and policy makers to accept that Friedman and Schwartz’s 860-page great creation, Monetary history of the United States, 1867–1960Was a game changer.

Nonetheless, Burns points out that monetary aggregates are actually “hard to measure, hard to manipulate, and have an unreliable base amid regulatory change.” Additionally, in the 1980s, Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker was able to tame inflation by raising interest rates.

Burns also criticized Friedman for downplaying his concern for inequality because he believed that reducing it through progressive taxation was “a clear case of coercion”. He argues that their emphasis on prices and a narrow definition of cost-benefit analysis as the best measure of success came at the expense of regulation for the common good. Friedman wrote in 1970 that it was immoral to divert corporate resources toward the “general social interest.” And Burns claims that Friedman’s opinions – that the requirements of schools did not include the issue of segregation and that a store owner could refuse to hire an African American clerk if “the taste of the community” meant that he Would lose customers by doing so – “Apology for racism.”

All that said, Burns makes a compelling case that Friedman continues to cast a long shadow over economic and social policy.

Millions of Americans watched his PBS series “Free to Choose”, read the best-selling companion volume, and supported Friedman’s ideas about the inherent ineffectiveness of government and the need for a political world of maximum individual choice. Friedman’s calls for the Fed to adopt rules, specify responsibilities, and practice transparency, Burns points out, “have left a mark.” For example, the current 2% inflation target evolved from Friedman’s monetary goals.

These days, the United States has the options of an all-volunteer military, privatized prisons, school vouchers, and a U.S. Postal Service. Capital flows freely across national borders. Politicians advocate tax cuts and deregulation and advocate or pretend to advocate a balanced budget. And progressives’ proposal for a child tax credit and universal basic income are “descendants of Friedman’s negative income tax.”

Burns concluded that Biden’s 2020 announcement that Friedman was no longer running the show reflected “concerns about influence.” “It clearly acknowledges how fundamental Milton Friedman’s analysis has become for liberals as well as conservatives.”

Ironically, the main threat to Friedman’s legacy may come from the right-wing populism of Donald Trump. But, Burns writes, “Whatever social or political order next emerges, it will not, and cannot, be radically different from the past.” Or from that lowly economist who has been exploring the possibilities, both better and worse, for so long.

