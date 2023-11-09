The Senate will vote on the Brewers' ballpark bill on Tuesday, here's where things stand

Madison, Wis. (CBS 58) — Lawmakers are on the verge of striking a deal to ensure the Brewers stay in Milwaukee until 2050, but there’s still work to be done in the state Senate to make it happen.

On Wednesday, the Joint Finance Committee voted 15-1 to amend a funding bill to help maintain and renovate American Family Field. It also cleared the Senate Committee on Government Operations by a 3-2 vote.

The $628 million proposal, which relies largely on public funding, now heads to the Senate where the next hurdle is getting the 17 votes to pass it. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu has indicated that he will likely have to rely on Democratic votes because his GOP caucus is not fully on board.

Senator Kelda Royce (D-Madison) voted against the bill in both committees. Senator Julian Bradley also voted against the measure in the Government Operations Committee. Bradley said the deal is “underwhelming” and “does not meet the expectations of his constituents.”

Senator LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee) told reporters that she is the only Democrat who is certain to vote on the resolution in the House on Tuesday.

“So far, I’m the only yes,” Johnson said.

Senator Mary Felzkowski (R-Irma) said there have been “positive discussions” within her caucus, but suggested it could be an uphill battle to pass the bill.

“I’m not going to tell you that anybody likes it,” Felzkowski said.

The Republican, who represents the Northwoods, said she would support the proposal on Tuesday’s vote, despite it being a tough “sell” to her constituents.

“I don’t think we should be in the stadium business, but this is the deck of cards we’ve been dealt,” Felzkowski said. “It’s a hard sell in my district because we have to educate our constituents that that stadium is ours.”

Senator Howard Marklin, co-chairman of the Joint Finance Committee, told reporters he would probably vote yes.

“I think I’ll get there,” he said of meeting the 17-vote threshold.

After several weeks of public hearings and closed-door meetings, a proposal to fund renovations to the ballpark was amended Tuesday in hopes of gaining more support.

The package will now cost the state about $383 million, which is about $30 million less than the original bill. The Brewers will also contribute another $10 million, for a total of $110 million.

Milwaukee and Milwaukee County will pay $135 million over the next 27 years, with that figure remaining unchanged.

The bill also added:

Senator Johnson said there are still some changes she would like to see included, such as giving Milwaukee representation on the Southeastern Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District board, which oversees the stadium.

“The unfortunate thing is that because the Republicans basically have control, I’m not sure we’ll see them. For example, the city and county are asked to pay for the stadium, but they don’t get a seat. Gets the board. This is unfair.”

The total value of the package is reduced from $687 million to $628 million. If approved by both houses and signed by Governor Tony Evers, the team will extend its lease at American Family Field through 2025.

