The selloff in rates is spreading to all corners of the credit market

(Bloomberg) — U.S. corporate debt markets are showing early signs of weakening due to rising yields and falling equities.

Risk premiums, or spreads, for investment-grade corporate bonds have reached their highest level since June. In the junk-bond market, where yields have reached their highest level in a year, some companies are having a more challenging time selling debt. Venture Global LNG Inc., a liquefied natural gas provider, was able to borrow $4 billion on Thursday after initially paying more than expected.

Even in the asset-backed securities market, which is often regarded as relatively low risk because bonds are secured by assets and have relatively short durations, Mexican fast-food chain Qdoba Restaurants Corp. had to be reduced to $305 million from originally planned. $325 million.

And in the debt markets, facilities management company BGIS withdrew its $916 million loan from syndication in the first deferred transaction since August. The debt was rated B and offered at a discount of 98 cents on the dollar, 450 basis points above the benchmark.

The impact of the selling in Treasuries has extended to all sectors of corporate debt. Treasury yields hit their highest level in at least 16 years this week — with the 10-year rate close to 5% on Thursday — after stronger-than-expected retail sales data heightened concerns that the Federal Reserve may need to ease inflation. There is more work to do. , Treasury yields are declining in US trading on Friday.

Still, investment-grade yields have reached their highest levels since 2009, creating opportunities for investors who can tolerate volatility.

“The entry level into fixed income is very attractive for the long-term investor,” said Benoit Anne, chief strategist at MFS Investment Management. “Investment grade spreads are not screaming buys, but the yield picture is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

But this may not be good news for issuers, at least while rates remain volatile. Some bonds from Wells Fargo & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. were selling more this week than Friday, indicating issuers may have to make larger offerings come next week. Concessions.

Other issuers in the leveraged loan market have also had to sweeten terms to be able to borrow. A group of banks led by Morgan Stanley sold $2.4 billion of debt to Thoma Bravo-backed Qulic Technologies Inc on Thursday after changing the structure and making changes to the documents to make it more investor-friendly.

Despite the volatility, companies will still need to refinance in a market with high rates. The volume of junk bonds maturing in the next 18 to 36 months is at the highest level since 2007, according to Goldman Sachs strategists.

“For more than a decade, corporate bonds had little competition from Treasuries or mortgage-backed securities, but that dynamic has changed dramatically and rapidly across all three markets,” said Scott Kimball, managing director of Loop Capital Asset Management. “Are offering competitive yields.”

–With assistance from James Crombie, Olivia Raimonde, Caleb Mutua, Michael Gamble and Brian Smith.

(Updated with details of BGIS withdrawing its term loan from syndication in fourth paragraph.)

