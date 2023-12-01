The secret to sealing an M&A deal

Sharon Heaton is the CEO of sbliftoffA lower middle-market M&A advisory firm serving GovCon companies and founder-led businesses.

Selling a business is not just a financial transaction. This is often a highly emotional process that brings challenges for both sellers and buyers.

After all my years of making deals, I am often asked, “What is the secret to a successful deal?”

My answer may surprise you.

think like the other side

It’s not about having killer instinct or being smarter than other people. It’s not even about the megatrends playing out in the market.

The secret to a successful deal is to be able to see everything from the other person’s perspective. Buyers have to think by putting themselves in the shoes of sellers. Sellers need to put themselves in the buyer’s shoes.

If there’s a superpower in M&A, it’s empathy, Why sympathy? Because it will allow you to understand the other party’s goals, sensitivities and viewpoints.

Imagine how much insight you would have before negotiating a deal if you understood with complete clarity the other party’s feelings, thoughts and perspective, the other party’s past and present experiences that led them to the agreement with you. That would be amazing, right?

The more that buyer and seller understand what is important to the person in the conversation – not just the numbers but many other issues as well – the greater the chance of closing the deal.

Create a Win-Win Partnership

The sale of a business is a life-changing transaction and is, in essence, a partnership. Buyers and sellers are bound together through a challenging period and must work together to complete the deal. Whether the business is worth $3 million or $30 million, getting the deal right is a huge task that takes many hours, many concessions and many meetings.

The goal is a successful handoff.

For this to happen, the transaction must not be unfavorable. If negotiations between the seller and buyer turn ugly and contentious, conditions will be less than ideal when it comes time to execute a smooth handoff.

The best way to create such a profitable partnership is for the buyer to think like the seller and the seller to think like the buyer, and this requires empathy.

While purchase price matters, most founders/owners care about other issues – ensuring that employees are treated well, ensuring consistent quality of service or product delivery, ensuring that relationships with customers and vendors Stay healthy and mixed heritage concerns. Buyers need to learn what is important to the seller – besides price – and be empathetic to the seller’s position.

As nervous as sellers may be, buyers, if you can believe it, are even more nervous.

On the day of closing, the seller will always have more information about the company than the buyer. The seller needs to be empathetic toward the buyer, understanding that the buyer is making a major financial decision, while hoping that nothing major is missed during due diligence. Sellers should be as transparent and open as possible, to really help the buyer understand the strengths and weaknesses of the company.

Signs You May Need Counselor Help

A study by the National Center for the Middle Market found that 90% of middle-market owners selling or merging have “little or no previous experience” in M&A. A founder/owner and an investor or a strategic buyer may use very different “business speak” – terms of reference, code words and jokes known to insiders.

Empathy cannot even begin if the buyer and seller do not understand the other person’s language or the other person’s world.

Don’t be surprised if as a seller you’re having trouble communicating with your buyer – not understanding words, acronyms or phrases or feeling an uncomfortable sense of isolation or cultural alienation. It’s not just you. The other party is also probably having difficulty understanding you.

In cases like this, you may need more than just sympathy and good intentions. You need a strong translator: an M&A advisor who can understand both worlds, the language of both sides, and the concerns of both sides. Buyers and sellers should select their M&A advisor based partly on that professional’s ability to speak the language and culture of both the buyer and the seller. If the M&A advisor only cares about the transaction price, choose another M&A advisor.

the kind of deal that closes

I’ve closed many deals, and I know from experience that a deal that benefits both parties is a stable deal, and stable deals get closed. With a win-win mentality and a healthy helping of empathy, you can manage your M&A journey with more confidence and avoid unpleasant surprises or delays.

In short, this is the secret of a successful deal.

