The Secret to Effective Hybrid Meetings

The workplace is changing before our eyes: The traditional model of commuting to the office every day is disappearing as remote and hybrid work policies take hold. While some companies are mandating full-time office attendance, many are adopting flexible policies that allow employees to split time between office and home.

This change brings both opportunities and challenges. Leaders must adapt their management style and organizations need to overhaul systems designed for co-located teams. Perhaps most importantly, running productive hybrid meetings requires an upgrade from old tactics.

I spoke with Jonny Warstrom, CEO of audience engagement platform Mentimeter, to highlight best practices for hybrid meetings. With 70% of his employees working remotely, Jonny has first-hand experience of the difficult task of bringing distributed teams together.

Understand the “Hybrid Divide”

A big danger of hybrid meetings is what Jonny calls the “hybrid divide.” This occurs when participants present in the room have more influence than remote attendees. Their physical presence gives an advantage because they can interact casually before and after the meeting, read facial cues, and get more of the leader’s attention.

Left unchecked, this division enables the voices in the room to dominate discussion and decision making. This could marginalize remote workers, especially women, who are more likely to work remotely and whose perspectives have been less valued in a traditionally male-dominated corporate culture.

Hybrid meeting leaders need to recognize this divide and take proactive steps to prevent it. This starts with awareness of subconscious biases that may lead you to favor team members in the room. Building psychological safety for remote participants will lead to more equitable meetings.

Preparatory work sets the stage

Thoughtful preparation is key to running an inclusive hybrid meeting. Johnny recommends distributing pre-reads to level the playing field. This ensures that all participants come to the meeting informed, regardless of their location.

Preparatory work should provide the necessary context and highlight open questions. It will inspire the team to have meaningful discussions when you come together live.

You can also send out an anonymous survey before the meeting to elicit viewpoints in an unbiased manner. Opening with this input allows both local and remote attendees to be included from the beginning.

equal participation technique

To prevent hybrid fragmentation, leaders need to weed out remote participants and reduce dominance from the room.

Johnny likes to survey meeting members anonymously right from the start. This allows everyone to share their point of view without the influence of vocal coworkers. Displaying anonymous responses gives remote workers an equal opportunity to shape the conversation.

He also emphasizes interactive discussion formats where individuals contribute ideas without raising their hands or talking over each other. Digital whiteboarding and chat let remote team members connect equally.

Another best practice is to join participants in the room on their laptops. The act of logging in makes them more aware of chat and digital feedback channels. And seeing colleagues on camera makes remote attendees feel more included. When I conduct hybrid meetings for client organizations I’m helping understand flexible work policies, such commonality makes the biggest impact on the success of the meeting.

Appointing someone as a “remote moderator” is another strategy. This person keeps an eye on remote participants with raised hands and ensures that the leader brings remote voices into the conversation.

AI will enhance hybrid meetings

Looking ahead, Jonny sees AI becoming ubiquitous in business software. Although this will radically improve productivity for tasks such as document creation, the need for human creativity and collaboration will only increase.

“The creative part of my work, not the labor, will take up a much larger share,” says Jonny. As automation eliminates repetitive work, purposeful human interaction around innovation and strategy will become increasingly important.

Jonny believes that AI will help leaders have more meaningful conversations during the new precious time spent together in live meetings. Automating the mundane tasks of scheduling, note taking and document creation will free up energy for thoughtful discussions.

AI-generated pre-read can ensure that everyone is fully prepared when joining a hybrid meeting. And the personalized insights provided by AI assistants will enable leaders to bring out the best thinking from each individual.

While technology will continue to evolve in the way we work, human relationships will remain central to organizational success. Leaders able to foster cohesion among distributed teams will build thriving companies.

conclusion

Creating inclusive hybrid meetings requires foresight and proactive effort from leaders. But organizations that harness the full potential of distributed teams will have an edge. They will outperform competitors who are still tied to old ways of doing things.

Source: allwork.space