There’s something about pie crust that makes inexperienced bakers nervous—which is probably why pre-made crusts from the grocery store are so popular. However, pie crust is not a very difficult recipe to follow. Each recipe essentially involves mixing flour with fat and then adding a little water; It is the technique of handling the dough and rolling out the crust that usually makes people dirty. When you second-guess yourself or don’t have a lot of practice rolling out a perfect circle for a pie shell, you may overwork the dough and develop gluten, which will make it tougher. But if you make your crust with a little sour cream instead of cold water, your dough will be able to handle a little more folding and rolling and will still come out soft and flaky every time.

The secret to using sour cream instead of water to make pie crust comes down to gluten—in short, you don’t want too much of it. When you use sour cream instead of water, thanks to a little cooking science, you won’t develop as much gluten when kneading the dough, which will give you more flexibility to play with the rolling pin and get the crust. Counter the pie pan in one piece.

If you want to make a tender, flaky pie crust, the most important thing you need to know is how gluten works. Gluten is a sticky protein that forms when wheat flour comes in contact with water and then mixed. It also takes some work to develop gluten, which is why bread and pizza dough is kneaded. These baked goods need gluten to trap steam inside the bread or pizza dough crust so it rises. However, in pie crust, you don’t need any rise. In fact, you don’t want too much gluten to form at all – just enough to hold the dough together when you roll it out.

In most standard pie crust recipes, you mix butter or shortening and flour together until it looks like wet sand and doesn’t stick together when pinched. When it reaches that point, typically, you’ll add water to make it sticky enough to roll out on a flat surface. As you add water to that mixture, the gluten will begin to develop every time you push, pull, or roll the dough. However, with full-fat sour cream, the liquid in the sour cream is surrounded by fat, so it will not interact with the gluten-forming molecules as much.

If you want to experiment with using sour cream, you can transform an existing pie crust recipe quite easily. Sour cream can’t be substituted for water 1 for 1 in a regular pie crust recipe, but you’ll only need about a quarter cup for one crust. Add the cream the same way you add cold water – after adding all the butter or shortening along with the flour.

Since your sour cream dough won’t develop as much gluten, you’re free to do whatever you want to get a circular piece of dough that will fit in the pie plate. This is great for beginners and inexperienced bakers because you don’t have to worry about your crust being tough if you have to roll out a little extra to fill cracks and gaps. Just be sure to always use full-fat sour cream; Fat-free or reduced-fat versions simply use low-fat milk mixed with thickeners, and they will not work the same way. If you can get European sour cream, which has a higher fat content, even better.

Sour cream pie crust is equally useful for experienced bakers, as dough made from sour cream is easy to work with, will not be too sticky, and turns out to be fairly foolproof – and even experts like this. Can appreciate the delicious shortcut.

