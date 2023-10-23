The second-largest beer producer in China said it is investigating a viral video showing a man urinating into a container of the stuff.

Tsingtao Brewery said it was investigating video of a man seen urinating into a container of the stuff.

In the video that went viral on Thursday, a man is seen climbing into a container to urinate.

Tsingtao is the second largest beer producer in China, and one of its most popular beer brands.

A top Chinese beer producer said Friday it was investigating a video that appeared to show a man urinating into a material container.

The video, which went viral on Chinese social media on Thursday, shows a man wearing an employee cap and uniform climbing into a container of a brewery in a warehouse. He is seen urinating inside.

It is not clear whether the person was an employee of the company or not.

Tsingtao Brewery, China’s second-largest beer maker, said in a statement it was investigating the video, which it said belonged to its “Brewery No. 3.” This plant is in Pingdu city of Shandong province.

Local authorities are also conducting their own investigation, Tsingtao said.

“At present, this batch of malt has been completely sealed,” Tsingtao said. “Our company continues to enhance management efforts to ensure product quality, and welcomes consumer supervision.”

Tsingtao is one of China’s largest and most exported beer brands, and is commonly known for its lager. It has an estimated 15% share in the domestic market.

According to local media reports, the video was filmed outside the grounds of the brewery.

On Sunday, state-owned outlet National Business Daily reported that the man seen urinating in the video and the man who filmed the incident were both detained by police in the city of Pingdu.

The Pingdu Market Authority said Friday it was investigating the urinating video. “Once verified, we will handle it seriously in accordance with laws and regulations,” it said.

An unnamed source familiar with the authorities’ investigation told National Business Daily that the pair were externally hired employees, and the video was shot outside the brewery grounds.

Tsingtao’s share price on the Shanghai exchange fell about 6.75% to 75.60 yuan early on Monday, but recovered that afternoon to 80.14 yuan, a net decline of about 1.15%.

Tsingtao Brewery did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

