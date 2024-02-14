The second immigration problem: too much talent is leaving Canada



Rising immigration numbers are the biggest concern for Canadians. But as we rethink goals for newcomers and address pain points like housing, we also need to focus on talent retention.

Thousands of people leave Canada every year, many of them talented and entrepreneurial people we will miss. Importantly, a large proportion are immigrants themselves, which may mean we are missing an opportunity to promote Canada’s long-term growth and prosperity.

A recent study by Statistics Canada, using a data set that combines detailed Immigration Department data with Canada Revenue Agency databases, highlights the significant phenomenon of migration among immigrants to Canada. The overall numbers are remarkable: more than 5 percent of immigrants admitted between 1982 and 2017 migrated within five years of landing, and 17.5 percent migrated within two decades. The probability of departure peaks between three and seven years after entry. The study also provides interesting information about the contrasts between those who come to Canada and stay versus those who come and leave.

Several characteristics are closely associated with emigration, including entry category, country of birth, age at landing, and having no children. Investors and entrepreneurs emerge at the forefront of migration; They are more likely to seek opportunities elsewhere. Unfortunately, the likelihood of emigration is also related to education. Highly educated immigrants, especially those admitted into economic categories and including former international students, are likely to leave again.

Migration of immigrants has far-reaching consequences, affecting the economic and social development of the country. The departure of investors, entrepreneurs and highly skilled immigrants could be a potential blow to Canada’s productivity and economic growth.

Since it is unattractive to change our entry criteria to emphasize characteristics associated with a higher likelihood of emigration – we want well-educated, entrepreneurial people to come to Canada – we should focus on what we want from well-educated, What can entrepreneurs do to increase their chances of staying in Canada?

The Statistics Canada study makes clear that economic factors have a significant impact on decisions not to reside in Canada. The search for better economic opportunities or the lack of opportunities in the Canadian labor market motivate immigrants to make the decision to move. Language proficiency is also important for economic and social integration, and the challenges faced by people with limited official language ability can also contribute to this.

Therefore, Canada needs to develop policies that promote successful integration into Canadian society and the labor market. This should include policies that help immigrants find jobs that match their skills and qualifications by addressing the lack of recognition of foreign credentials and experience in the labor market and language barriers.

The Statistics Canada paper also draws attention to the challenges faced by immigrants, which extend beyond economic integration to include factors such as family dynamics and considerations, cultural adaptation, and the political, economic or cultural conditions of their country of origin. Furthermore, the study highlights the phenomenon of internationalism, where immigrants maintain ties in multiple countries. Some immigrants may plan to immigrate to Canada as part of a strategic migration approach. It is not easy for Canadian policy makers to resolve all these circumstances.

However, other circumstances are within the purview of Canadian policy makers. Canada’s standard of living is stagnating. Weak capital investment is hurting productivity and incomes. Canadian businesses remain small. Canadian governments rely relatively heavily on personal income taxes, with high rates that apply to relatively low income levels – not an approach that signals to talented people that Canada is the place for them. Tax reform and other changes that reduce these problems will make Canada more attractive to everyone – immigrants and the Canadian-born.

Paying attention to which immigrants are likely to leave and why can help Canada improve its ability to attract and retain talent. We may be able to refine our selection criteria to increase the proportion of talented, entrepreneurial immigrants who stay in Canada. We can make it easier for immigrants with specialized skills, for example in health care, to work in their professions. Additionally, addressing factors such as high taxes and regulations that hinder entrepreneurship can help Canada retain more immigrants and retain more Canadian-born talent – ​​a win-win for everyone.

