The second edition of Veuve Clicquot Bold Conversations Accra highlights game-changers for women entrepreneurs – MyJoyOnline

The highly anticipated second edition of Veuve Clicquot Bold Conversations Ghana was held last Friday at the Makosa Restaurant at the Sandbox Beach Club and highlighted game-changers for women entrepreneurs in Ghana.

The conference brought together female visionaries, industry leaders and entrepreneurs for a day of in-depth discussions and networking opportunities.

The conference was not only a platform for engaging conversations but also an opportunity to unveil the key findings of the Veuve Clicquot Women Entrepreneurship Barometer.

This will be the third edition of the Bold by Vue Clicquot International Barometer since its launch in 2019.

In 2023 the survey received responses from an astonishing 49,000 people across 25 countries including Ghana.

Now incorporating insights from six continents, the results of this latest Women Entrepreneurship Barometer talk not only about how and why women become entrepreneurs, but also about how they shape our changing world. How to move forward to face political challenges.

This Bold Conversations edition provided the perfect platform to share the official launch of Veuve Clicquot’s Bold Open Database, a game-changer for women entrepreneurs in Ghana.

Women entrepreneurs need visibility more than ever to succeed and the Bold Open Data Base allows them to connect and be visible to the media and investors.

Thus, Ghanaian women entrepreneurs were invited to register and join an esteemed community of women worldwide who embody the spirit of Madame Clicquot.

The event not only featured inspiring discussions, but also unveiled remarkable findings from Barometer, a pioneering research initiative run by Veuve Clicquot.

The barometer, which explores the entrepreneurship landscape in Ghana, provides valuable insights into the challenges, opportunities and trends facing women entrepreneurs in the country.

Veuve Clicquot Women Entrepreneurship Barometer unveiled: The conference began with the unveiling of the much-anticipated findings of the Veuve Clicquot Women Entrepreneurship Barometer, a pioneering research initiative designed to provide invaluable insights into the entrepreneurship landscape in Ghana. The research explored the challenges, achievements and opportunities faced by women entrepreneurs in the country.

thought provoking conversation: Throughout the event, participants were treated to a series of thought-provoking panel discussions and inspirational keynote speeches. Experts and entrepreneurs from various fields shared their knowledge and experiences on entrepreneurship, innovation, leadership and the vital role of women in driving economic growth.

Networking Opportunities: The event facilitated networking, allowing attendees to connect with fellow entrepreneurs, investors, and industry professionals. These connections are expected to foster valuable collaborations and partnerships that will drive positive change.

With speakers and panelists such as Mieshe Ade, Femi Asante, Pearl Nkrumah and Mavuena Treba, attendees were discussing key topics related to entrepreneurship and women in the workplace.

Key discussion points included the perceived need to act like a man to succeed as a woman in business and work-life harmony for women entrepreneurs, among other important topics.

“If you have a business idea and you’re early stage and you think you want to raise venture capital, raise private debt, start with the story stage, start building relationships with investors, their feedback. Receive,” said Mishi Eddy, CEO of Jetstream Africa.

Femi Asante, CEO of Groupe Sebastian, a hospitality group, expressed her joy at the rise of women in entrepreneurship in Ghana and implored them to “face your destiny very clearly, what it means is that everyone’s path is different, Your path cannot be my path and mine cannot be yours.

Carole Bilde, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Veuve Clicquot, expressed satisfaction at the success of the programme, saying, “I am thrilled to see the expansion of the BOLD program in a dynamic country like Ghana.

Veuve Clicquot Bold Conversations Ghana – Second Edition was a resounding success, underscoring our commitment to fostering meaningful conversations and celebrating entrepreneurship and innovation.

The unveiling of the Veuve Clicquot Global Women Entrepreneurship Barometer findings is an important step towards empowering women across the entrepreneurial landscape.”

It was attended by a diverse group of women leaders, professionals, entrepreneurs and investors from various sectors.

The Barometer’s in-depth discussions and findings promise to leave a lasting impact on the female entrepreneurship landscape in Ghana.

The International Women Entrepreneurship Barometer is in line with Veuve Clicquot’s long-standing tradition of supporting women entrepreneurship.

Through the findings it was identified that the entrepreneurial landscape of female entrepreneurship in Ghana is strong – almost all aspire to it and appear to be motivated by both the meaning it adds to their lives and the joy of being their own boss .

It was documented that Ghanaian women entrepreneurs can face any professional fears or risks, appear willing to overcome logistical barriers to entrepreneurship and challenge men’s perceptions of themselves.

Women also face harsh professional criticism, but they seem prepared to face it and disagree when male entrepreneurs describe themselves as more popular among employees.

Furthermore, the results revealed that Ghanaian women believe in the power and inspiration of female entrepreneurs as role models, but they find few outside the entertainment industry.

Another finding worth noting is that women entrepreneurs are less present in high-income areas than their male counterparts, however, attempting to turn global challenges into triumphs.

Source: www.myjoyonline.com