The second coming of Sam Altman raises new fears of AI apocalypse

The new boss of Open AI is the same as the old boss. But the company—and the artificial intelligence industry—may have been deeply changed by the high-stakes soap opera of the past five days. Sam Altman, CEO, co-founder and head of OpenAI, was ousted by the board of directors on Friday. By Tuesday night, after a massive protest by most of the startup’s employees, Altman was backing down, and much of the existing board was gone. But that board, which was mostly independent of OpenAI’s operations and bound by a mission statement “for the betterment of humanity”, was critical of the company’s distinctiveness.

As Altman toured the world in 2023, warning media and governments about the existential threats of the technology he was building himself, he pointed to OpenAI’s unusual for-profit-for-nonprofit structure as a powerful AI technology. -Portrayed as a firestorm against responsible development. , Whatever Altman did with Microsoft’s billions, the board could keep him and the company’s other leaders in check. If he starts acting dangerous or against the interests of humanity in the opinion of the board, the group may oust him. “The board can fire me, I think that’s important,” Altman told Bloomberg in June.

“It turns out they couldn’t remove it, and that was bad,” says Toby Ord, senior research fellow in philosophy at the University of Oxford and a leading voice among those warning against AI. AI could pose an existential threat to humanity.

The chaotic leadership restructuring at OpenAI ended with a board reshuffle that included tech luminary and former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers. Two directors associated with the effective-altruism movement, the only women, were removed from the board. This has made clear the existing divide over how the future of AI should be governed. The result is viewed very differently by demagogues who worry that AI is going to destroy humanity; Transhumanists who think technology will hasten a utopian future; Those who believe in free market capitalism; And advocate for strict regulation to control tech giants that cannot be trusted to balance the potential harms of powerful disruptive technology with the desire to make money.

“To some extent, this was a collision course that had been set for a long time,” says Ord, who is also credited with co-founding the effective-altruism movement, parts of which are at the catastrophic end of the AI ​​risk spectrum. Have been suffering from. , “If it’s the case that OpenAI’s nonprofit governance board was really fundamentally powerless to influence its behavior, then I think highlighting that it was powerless was probably a good thing.”

governance gap

Why OpenAI’s board decided to take action against Altman remains a mystery. Its announcement said Altman was stepping down as CEO, saying he “was not consistently forthright in his communications with the board, thereby hindering its ability to carry out its responsibilities.” An internal OpenAI memo later clarified that Altman’s rejection “was not done in response to ill will.” Emmett Shear, the second of two interim CEOs who ran the company from Friday night to Wednesday morning, wrote after accepting the role that he had asked why Altman was removed. “The board did not remove Sam because of any specific disagreement over safety,” he wrote. “Their logic was completely different from that.” He promised to launch an investigation into the reasons for Altman’s dismissal.

The void left room for rumors, including that Altman was devoting too much time to side projects or was too deferential to Microsoft. It has also promoted conspiracy theories, such as the idea that OpenAI had created artificial general intelligence (AGI), and that the board flipped the kill switch on the advice of chief scientist, co-founder and board member Ilya Sutskever Was.

“I certainly know that we don’t have AGI,” says David Schrier, professor of practice, AI and innovation at Imperial College Business School, London. “I certainly know there was a massive failure of governance.”

Source: www.wired.com