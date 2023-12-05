The SEC is talking to Bitcoin ETF contenders – here's what it might say

It appears that the Securities and Exchange Commission is having meaningful discussions with spot Bitcoin ETF applicants.

In late November, crypto asset manager Grayscale and Wall Street titan BlackRock both confirmed meetings with the SEC to discuss their respective Bitcoin ETF applications. Both firms have since submitted amendments to their applications in S-1 filings. And although these redactions are not the same as the transcripts of those meetings, they provide some clues about what securities regulators are saying.

Furthermore, the amendments show that the SEC is carefully considering these applications, rather than rejecting them outright as has happened many times in the past – often in denial of the investment product’s potential for Bitcoin market manipulation. with citing a reference.

BlackRock filed a second amendment to its initial June S-1 registration last night. The application for the iShares Bitcoin Trust, which will provide investors with exposure to BTC without the need to directly buy and hold the asset, now specifically mentions US instant settlement system Fedwire and the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or SWIFT network. .

Potential Fedwire and SWIFT outages have always been mentioned as risks in BlackRock’s agreement to use Coinbase Prime as its prime broker. But they have now been incorporated into a section that has become longer and more specific about the reasons why share redemptions for the ETF may be suspended and how investors will be informed.

Other causes include “a disruption or fork in the Bitcoin network, hacking, a cybersecurity breach, or a power, Internet, or Bitcoin network outage,” according to the December 4 SEC filing. All of this wording was in the October amendment to the S-1 filing, but it is now more clearly worded that it could cause share redemptions to be suspended.

If BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF were to be dissolved, it would not give investors the BTC they purchased with their money. The S-1 registration now says the underlying BTC will be liquidated and distributed to investors as cash – “Shareholders are not entitled to any of the underlying Bitcoin holdings of the Trust.”

Another new section specifies that market makers from whom the trust purchases bitcoins must conduct due diligence to ensure that the funds were “not derived from or linked to illegal or criminal activity.” This is a timely addition. Binance paid $4.3 billion last month to settle federal charges. They also included allegations that money laundering controls at the crypto exchange were weak.

It seems the regulator is also concerned about how shareholders can get reliable intraday price information.

To that end, the BlackRock filing provides more detailed information explaining how investors can access the CME CF Bitcoin Real Time Index, or BRTI, which is available during Nasdaq’s regular market session from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Updated every 15 seconds”: 00:00 ET. This cadence for determining the intraday price of an exchange-traded fund is industry standard, but it appears the SEC wanted to make it clear to traders.

CME launched its BRTI real-time price index in 2018, writing in an announcement at the time that it was “accelerating the commercialization of Bitcoin trading and establishing the cryptocurrency as a new asset class.”

Earlier versions of BlackRock’s filings mentioned CME CF Bitcoin reference rates and benchmark indexes. Although similar, these two references are published once per day at the end of trading in some major financial markets such as Hong Kong, London and New York.

BlackRock filings show that the Wall Street titan has already sold $100,000 worth of shares to a seed investor at a price of $25 per share. Not an implicit endorsement by any means, but rather a sign that the asset manager feels excited enough to include the ETF.

The new version of the iShares Bitcoin Trust registration now also reveals that Coinbase Custody, the custodian of choice for most Bitcoin ETF applicants, has “up to $320 million of insurance to cover losses of digital assets on behalf of its clients.” There is coverage.” ” However, BlackRock is not guaranteeing that coverage or that shareholder losses will be covered by the company’s policy.

A section on the custodian’s liabilities now also defines a narrower set of circumstances under which Coinbase will be expected to cover shareholder losses: “In general, the Bitcoin custodian is not liable under the custodian agreement unless its negligence , does not involve fraud, material violation of applicable law or willful misconduct.”

For Bitwise, which also filed an amendment to its Bitcoin ETF application yesterday, some of the changes are more straightforward. The name of the potential fund has been changed from “Bitwise Bitcoin ETP Trust” to “Bitwise Bitcoin ETF.”

Other changes to Bitwise’s application cover the same ground as BlackRock by explaining the risks of investing in a trust that buys bitcoin.

Although the SEC still has another month before it makes a decision on any of the Bitcoin ETF applications, investors are increasingly dumping cash into crypto exchange-traded products. Last week saw $176 million inflows into crypto ETPs. And if investors deposit funds at the same rate this week, the three-month total could be nearly $2 billion.

There is still no guarantee that there will be a Bitcoin ETF available on the market in the near future. But the recent changes add a little more context to the wave of delays announced last month.

Edited by Guillermo Jimenez

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates delivered to your inbox.

Source: decrypt.co