The search for the next superstar conductor: A unique competition at the Hamburg Festival

On this episode of Musica, we meet talented young conductors hoping to make it into the greatest orchestras as they compete for the Herbert von Karajan Young Conductors Award in Austria.

He is one of the most exciting young talents of his generation and has the chance of a lifetime. A handful of young conductors are invited to receive the Herbert von Karajan Young Conductors Award. In this episode of Musica, we find out what inspires them, what their ambitions are and how they prepare for this unique competition.

Young Austrian conductor Tobias Vogerer originally started playing the cello, but discovered his passion for conducting during his time in high school. After this he started leading the school choir and orchestra.

“Operating is my dream job because it’s a business on the one hand and a profession on the other,” Tobias tells Musica. “It’s something that stays with you throughout your life. You’re never finished. You’re always learning, always learning more.”

“I just tried to create opportunities for myself in the beginning, where I could try things […] You have to find a few crazy people in the beginning who say ‘Okay, I’ll let you try it’ and then you can jump in the deep end. Manners are something you learn, it’s like a tool. You need the means to develop further. In operation, the instrument is actually an orchestra.

Austria is a magnet for the world’s greatest performers, and the Hamburg Festival hosts a unique competition: the prestigious Herbert von Karajan Young Conductors Award. Tobias is invited to the semi-finals along with seven other candidates.

“I’ve dreamed of running here for a very long time,” said candidate Anna Handler. “Ever since I received the invitation, I have tried my best to prepare in the best possible way.”

“What could be better than if the Hamburg Festival organizes it? I’ve always wanted to participate but always felt like I probably wasn’t ready yet,” revealed fellow candidate Hankyeol Yoon.

Tobias, Anna and Hankyol have been selected from over 300 young talents from around the world. They range in age from 21 to 35, and winning this award means opening doors to the greatest orchestras. Some conductors even have rockstar status.

They are a different species. There is a special magic in them. But what does a conductor actually do? How does he get so many musicians to follow him?

“I think the most important thing for a conductor is to breathe,” said Vitaly Alekseenko, candidate for the Herbert von Karajan Young Conductors Award. “To make it even clearer, sometimes we have not only our hand, but also our baton, which attracts the attention of the musicians and sometimes the audience as well.”

“Then the left hand can better show how it will be or what will happen next. A conductor conveys all this with his body language, his heart, his mind and his ear.”

Back at the competition, their talents are tested in the presence of the jury. They need to dive in – without seeing the musicians in advance. From the classics of Mozart, Beethoven and Schubert to the modern music of Schoenberg.

Candidate Harry Ogg said, “I’m still full of adrenaline. Very, very warm-hearted, but happy.” “You’ve put in a lot of work, thought, courage and everything. It’s kind of like jumping off the Eiffel Tower and trying to land in an exact spot on the floor.”

“By the time I get to the stage, there’s nothing else going on,” said candidate Irene Delgado-Jiménez. “I try to control my breathing and keep myself in position. If I think about what the jury is thinking, I stop being me and lose the ideas I have.”

There is a lot at stake and tensions are high. They have only a few minutes to present their point of view and convince the jury.

Tobias Vogerer said, “You always have this time pressure, even if you have three hours of rehearsal.” “It’s very much a matter of feel, gut feeling. Of course, you prepare as well as you can with all kinds of ideas about how to structure something, how to talk to the orchestra. But in the end , You can only decide that moment spontaneously reached the spot.”

It is also an interesting challenge for musicians to work with young talents.

“If a conductor is talented we immediately know how articulate he is, how much he can show with just that rhythm,” said Sascha Kalin, oboist of the Mozarteum Orchestra. “The artistic side is more difficult to describe and evaluate and it’s also very subjective. So can they show us with their rhythm how to play a phrase, what feeling they want to use?”

“Of course, at the rehearsal stage it is also very important how they lead us into the film,” Sasha said.

Herbert von Karajan: ‘AAlways ahead of time’

The icon whose name graces the award is one of the most influential conductors of the 20th century. After Mozart, Herbert von Karajan is Hamburg’s most important son.

“Herbert von Karajan was a visionary,” said jury chairman Manfred Honeck. “He was called the ‘Chief Music Director of Europe’, conducting the most prestigious orchestras such as the Vienna Philharmonic and he was also an essential figure for the Hamburg Festival.

“He knew the score by heart, he was always conducting without a score. He knew the sound culture very well. The second thing is that he was always ahead of the times.”

Markus Hinterhauser, artistic director of the Hamburg Festival, said, “Karajan’s importance to the festival cannot be underestimated. He was a magnet.” “I think the Young Conductors Award would have been in keeping with his spirit. Karajan was so smart and generous that he knew you had to encourage future generations.”

The moment of truth has arrived as the jury has reached its verdict.

“There were eight candidates gathered here. But three candidates were selected. Their names are Vitaly Alekseenko, Tobias Vogerer, Hankyol Yoon,” Manfred Honeck revealed.

Tobias and the others now have three months of intense preparation ahead of them.

Tobias Vogerer said, “I just try to do my best. But to be in the top three is incredible.”

Be sure to tune in to the next episode of Musica, as Vitaly, Tobias and Hankyol compete for the Herbert von Karajan Young Conductors Award.

