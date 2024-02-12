The search for the ‘next Nvidia’ draws options traders to Arm’s rising stock

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The craze for artificial intelligence stocks prompted options traders to take bets on Arm holdings on Monday, with many positioning for more gains in the shares after the price nearly doubled in less than a week. .

Shares of Arm Holdings have surged 80% since Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results, boosted by demand for technology designing chips for artificial intelligence features.

The surge in the stock price has boosted trading in the chip designer’s options, with volume rising to about 490,000 contracts per day over the past three sessions. According to Trade Alert data, the average daily trading volume of options is more than 10 times higher in the month before the earnings report.

Chris Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna Financial Group, said the increased options volume has pointed to investors looking for ‘the next NVIDIA.’ Help may be available.

Nvidia, the chip heavyweight at the center of the artificial intelligence craze, has surged nearly 220% over the past year, making it the best-performing S&P 500 stock for that period.

The data showed 600,000 arm contracts changed hands by 2:15 p.m. (1915 GMT) on Monday, with volume for the day projected to reach a record 816,000 contracts.

Arm shares rose 20% to $137.72 on Monday, with call options on the shares rising above $185 by Friday, the most actively traded Arm contracts. Call options provide the right to buy shares at a specified price in the future, while puts provide the right to sell shares.

The rise in Arm’s share price has driven huge profits thanks to recent bullish options bets. For example, a trader who bought about 5,000 ARM calls in January 2026 at a price of about $12.2 million on Feb. 7 would see the value of those contracts increase to about $42 million, based on their last trading price on Monday. Despite those gains, traders are retaining those call options, which is a bullish sign for the stock, Murphy said. ARM puts were also busy on Monday, he said, possibly indicating some investors were looking to lock in some of the shares’ recent gains.

Arm’s technology isn’t used directly in AI work, but companies like Nvidia are choosing it for central processing units that complement their AI-specific chips.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and David Gregorio)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com