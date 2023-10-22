The science of scares: why we love the thrill of getting scared

In the shower scene from the movie Psycho, Marion Crane (played by Janet Leigh) screams in terror , [+] Norman Bates tears down his shower curtain. (Photo by Bateman via Getty Images) bateman archive

Fear is a common emotion experienced by all humans, and it plays an important role in our evolution. It helps us recognize and react to potential threats, thereby ensuring our survival in dangerous situations. But have you ever wondered what happens in our brain when we experience fear? More interestingly, why are so many people drawn to frightening experiences and fear?

The truth is that fear has a complex set of psychological dimensions that vary from person to person. And it is a deep feeling. That’s why some people enjoy the thrill and excitement that scares bring, such as activities like bungee jumping and exploring horror movies and haunted houses at this time of year. These individuals typically enjoy scary situations in a controlled environment, as it provides a feeling of excitement and an adrenaline rush.

For example, although less dangerous than extreme sports, entertainment-induced fear has psychological and physical effects. When we watch a scary movie or visit a haunted house, our body and brain react as if the threat is real. Our heart rate increases, adrenaline flows through our veins and our senses become sharper. This physical reaction intensifies the emotional experience, creating a unique and memorable encounter.

So what really happens when we get scared?

First, fear is triggered by the perception of potential danger through one or more of our senses. Seeing a snake, hearing a loud noise, or smelling something unusual can trigger an initial reaction. The sensory information is then processed in the thalamus, which is a part of the brain responsible for transmitting the data to other areas of the brain for further processing.

Next, the amygdala plays a central role in processing our emotions, including fear. It receives input from the thalamus and quickly assesses sensory data to determine whether it represents a threat. If the amygdala senses a threat, it initiates a fear response that activates the hypothalamus, triggering the release of stress hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol. These hormones prepare the body for the fight, flight or freeze response, increasing heart rate, dilating pupils and redirecting blood flow to the muscles.

Then, the sympathetic branch of the autonomic nervous system is responsible for activating the body’s physical response to fear. This results in various physiological reactions, such as increased alertness, sweating, and increased alertness. Although these reactions are automatic, the brain also assesses the situation and decides the appropriate course of action. Cognitive appraisal can either continue the automatic fear response or lead to a reduction in fear if the perceived threat is minimal or considered safe.

Interestingly, fear experiences are often associated with memory formation. The amygdala plays a role in the consolidation of emotional memories. In our ancestors this helped individuals learn to avoid potentially dangerous situations in the future. But when a threat subsides or we discover it is not as bad as first thought, the prefrontal cortex works to help us overcome our fear through logical analysis.

scare people love halloween

By understanding these neuroscience and physiological-based processes, those lessons can be applied to the scare-seeking behavior of people who like extreme sports, haunted houses, and horror movies. It is easy to see why a “safe” environment allows a person to feel a variety of pleasurable experiences.

– You get an adrenaline rush. Experiencing fear triggers the body’s fight, flight, or freeze response, which causes the release of adrenaline. This can be invigorating and pleasurable for many people, as it can make them feel more alert and alive.

– You have a sense of control. In safe environments such as watching a scary movie or visiting a haunted house, individuals can experience fear without actual danger. This feeling of control over the situation can be tempting, because they can choose to engage in the fear and walk away when enough is enough.

– Some people find emotional catharsis. The release of emotions, including fear, can be cathartic. Engaging with fear in a controlled setting can provide a safe way to process and release pent-up emotions, ultimately reducing stress and anxiety.

– We experience social connection. Many people enjoy experiencing their scares with others, whether it’s watching a scary movie with friends or going through a haunted house with a group. Shared experiences of fear can strengthen social bonds.

– We want innovation. Activities that create fear can be exciting and novel, providing a break from the routine of everyday life. The brain craves novelty and excitement, and these experiences can satisfy that need.

– You feel a sense of accomplishment. Overcoming fear can create a sense of accomplishment. Many people enjoy the feeling of overcoming their fear, even if it is in a controlled setting.

-Cultural context. Some cultures have a long history of celebrating and embracing fear in various forms. And individual preferences vary widely in how they choose to express those traditions.

– Simply put, escapism. People use fear-inducing experiences as a form of escapism, allowing them to temporarily forget their everyday worries and immerse themselves in a different, more exciting world.

Whatever your reason, if you find yourself looking for some fear and dread this fall, know that you are not alone. And you’re not weird. Your brain and body are wired to find pleasure in situations that are beyond your normal limits, and seek out safe, but unusual situations. So start a horror movie queue and invite your favorite people over for some great memories.