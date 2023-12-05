(Bloomberg) — America’s Frontier Fund, an unusual effort to support technology breakthroughs it deems to be in the national interest, has made its first startup investment through a new venture capital firm.

Backed by prominent tech names like Peter Thiel, Eric Schmidt and Sam Palmisano, the organization bills itself as the first nonprofit investment platform dedicated to promoting American innovation and manufacturing. The group will focus on the edge of what is currently possible science – a category sometimes called “deep tech” – with a focus on areas such as artificial intelligence, chips and quantum science. The group, AFF for short, aims to promote technologies that will strengthen America’s geopolitical position economically and militarily.

On Tuesday, AFF will announce its first investment through its Albuquerque, New Mexico-based VC firm, Roadrunner Venture Studios. The cash will come from Frontier Fund I LP, a for-profit fund that has raised $100 million from the state of New Mexico. According to public filings, the fund has a target of $500 million.

A spokeswoman said the money would not come from AFF’s high-profile donors like Thiel and Schmidt, who have invested only in the nonprofit think tank side of the operation. The nonprofit will sponsor VC firms as part of its broader mission to foster tech innovation in the U.S., along with other efforts to raise the profile and funding for certain strategic industries.

Roadrunner co-founder Adam Hammer said he and his team often look to national labs like Los Alamos and Sandia for disruptive research, and have reviewed more than 350 technologies so far. “Our job is to build successful companies,” Hammer said.

Roadrunner has made three initial investments: Hydrosonics, a clean technology startup focused on hydrogen production; Inedis, a biotech company focused on cold-chain logistics of vaccine distribution; and Fab.AI, an AI company for manufacturing.

Fab.AI is building the first major language model for manufacturers and product designers, in hopes of boosting the efficiency of American industries. Large language models are large-scale data systems that serve as building blocks for AI products like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. “The capabilities of advanced manufacturing have rapidly shifted from a ‘nice to have’ to a ‘need’ for national defense,” Michael Howard, chief executive officer of Fab.AI, said in an email. In sectors like chip manufacturing, “the gap between Congress’s goals and the reality on the ground is appalling,” he said.

Fab.AI aims to strengthen a more reliable domestic manufacturing base, and one that is more responsive to military needs and new technologies. The company will target companies that make products for the aerospace, energy, health care and medical industries.

“We will increase the effectiveness of these processes to enable those suppliers to better serve our nation’s defense,” Howard said.

So far, AFF’s launch has been relatively quiet, despite backing from billionaire investor Thiel, former Google chief executive Schmidt and former International Business Machines Corp. chief Palmisano, as well as Legendary Entertainment founder Thomas Tull. Palmisano is also chairman of the board of the AFF, which includes former US National Security Advisor HR McMaster and former US Central Intelligence Agency official Joan Isham.

AFF’s CEO is another well-known name in tech circles: Gilman Louis, former head of In-Q-Tel, a venture fund backed by the CIA. In-Q-Tel provides early support to startups creating products that can be used by US intelligence agencies, a portfolio that includes Palantir Technologies Inc., founded by Thiel, and Keyhole, which was later acquired by Google and Helped create Google Earth. Louis, who is also a former member of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, said the AFF will use its insights and warchest to accelerate innovation in emerging technologies that will help the United States maintain its economic and strategic edge in the coming decades. Can do.

The effort is in keeping with a larger patriotic effort in Silicon Valley — an effort that sometimes coincides with a campaign to win a larger share of federal spending for startups. Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz said it would dedicate a $500 million investment to what it called American Mobility. Since the wars in Israel and Ukraine and China’s technological advances, many in the industry have touted technology as the best way to make America more secure.

Not everyone is happy with the growing closeness between the tech industry and the government. The shadow of increasingly powerful private industry has worried some observers. And both Thiel and Schmidt have attracted scrutiny for their influence in Washington. But Silicon Valley’s Louie and others argue that economic strength, manufacturing capacity and advances in technologies like AI will prevent the US from being catastrophically overrun by more agile geopolitical powers.

Hammer said that while his team is focused on helping its first startup reach milestones, it is also continuing to search for new deals. Some of their goals are rapid prototyping, CIS lunar satellites and next generation hyperspectral imaging.

AFF will also expand its investment network. Roadrunner Venture Studios is its first VC firm, and is designed to eventually become the hub of a national network of venture studios. Louis said that as the group expands, it will aim to target areas rich in talent but largely overlooked by coastal VCs.

“The discussion is strategic because it’s not just how you deploy the dollars,” Louis told Bloomberg in an interview. “You have to move the needle.”

