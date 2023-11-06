The Sam Bankman-Fried trial and verdict in pictures

Moses Singer LLP partner Howard Fisher told ‘The Clawman Countdown’ that both sides in the Sam Bankman-Fried case will make ‘good arguments.’

Sam Bankman-Fried, briefly the world’s youngest billionaire

The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX resulted in the loss of approximately $1 billion in client funds and is often compared to high-profile frauds such as Enron and Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme.

Last week a jury found former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried guilty on all counts, which carries a potential sentence of more than 100 years in prison. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan will determine when sentencing will take place in the coming weeks.

After deliberating for only a few hours, jurors concluded that he knowingly defrauded investors.

In this courtroom sketch, Sam Bankman-Fried is introduced to potential jurors for his fraud trial over the collapse of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, in federal court in New York City on October 3, 2023. (Jane Rosenberg/Reuters Photos)

According to Fox Business, Bankman-Fried had a haircut and was wearing a gray suit in the courtroom. He was a slimmer version of himself compared to his tenure at the helm of FTX.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried testifies during his fraud trial on Monday, October 30, 2023. (Jane Rosenberg)

Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty on all counts

FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves court in New York on July 26, 2023. (Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Getty Images)

In the weeks before and days after the FTX collapse, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, fell below $16,000 and has since recovered above $30,000.

Bitcoin almost 1 year after FTX collapse

SBF’s ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison

Ellison, the former CEO of FTX affiliate Alameda, was once Bankman-Fried’s girlfriend and later one of his roommates at a $300 million Bahamas estate. She was considered the key witness, testifying that Bankman-Fried had instructed her to commit the fraud, which she did. He received a plea deal in exchange for his testimony.

A court sketch shows Caroline Ellison being questioned during the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried in a Manhattan courtroom on October 10, 2023. (Jane Rosenberg/Fox News)

Alison is a graduate of Stanford University, and both of her parents are faculty at MIT.

Caroline Ellison, CEO of Alameda Research, has reportedly admitted to intentionally misleading lenders. (Twitter @carolinecapital/Fox News)

He met Bankman-Fried at the trading firm Jane Street Capital. Like Ellison, Bankman-Fried was raised by professors, and the pair adopted the philosophy of “effective philanthropy”, which involves creating large sums of money to fund philanthropic activities that benefit society to the greatest extent. Delivers. He shared during his testimony that both of them were involved in a relationship with each other.

Caroline Ellison arrives for the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried in federal court in New York City on October 11, 2023. (Brendan McDiarmid/Reuters Photos)

Alameda was a prominent trader in the cryptocurrency sector and Frequently traded on FTX’s platform , he explained. Although Bankman-Fried was the founder and majority owner of Alameda, he eventually gave up control of its operations and focused primarily on his role as chief executive of FTX. At its peak, FTX garnered a valuation of approximately $32 billion and was the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume. Alison was in October 2021 Alameda named co-CEO With Sam Trabucco.

View of the entrance to One Cable Beach, a beachside condominium complex in New Providence, Bahamas, on November 18, 2022. (Koh Gui King/Reuters Photos)

Barbara Fried and Joseph Bankman

Bankman-Fried’s parents, Barbara Fried and Joseph Bankman, reacted emotionally after the verdict, shown with their hands over their faces in a courtroom sketch.

Barbara Fried and Joseph Bankman, parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, react after the verdict was read in federal court in New York City on November 2, 2023. (Jane Rosenberg/Fox News)

Both are law professors at Stanford University. In September, FTX sued the duo, alleging that they “fraudulently transferred and misappropriated” millions of dollars in advisory roles at the exchange.

Some funds were directed to a political action committee that supported Democratic causes. Additionally, the parents received a deed to the Bahamas property.

FTX sues Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents to take millions in payout

Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried arrive for the trial of their son, Sam Bankman-Fried, in New York City on October 4, 2023. (Brendan McDiarmid)

Adam Yedidia, Gary Wang and Nishad Singh

Former FTX coder and Bankman-Fried’s college roommate Adam Yedidia testified how customers deposited money into FTX, but it was actually an Alameda Bank account. The funds will be credited to the customer’s FTX account on its website. However, approximately $8 billion remained with Alameda, despite indications of the balance never reaching FTX.

Yedidia noticed the error while fixing a bug on the website and alerted Bankman-Fried, who said the company was no longer bulletproof. He also testified, expressing concern that he “may have inadvertently written code that may have contributed to the commission of the crime.”

Former associates of Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX employees Gary Wang and Nishad Singh also gave incriminating testimony against him.

The details were compiled as part of Fox Business’ monitoring of the trial and testimony this week.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

Before Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s public divorce, the two starred in a television commercial for FTX. Brady was also a participant in a crypto conference and was reportedly paid millions by Bankman-Fried for only a few hours of work.

Writer Michael Lewis told “60 Minutes” during a recent interview, “They paid Tom Brady $55 million for 20 hours a year for three years. They paid Steph Curry $35 million for three years. Paid dollars – same thing.” Lewis details the rise and fall of FTX in his new book, “Going Infinite,” released when the trial began.

The pair reportedly lost $30 million after the FTX implosion.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen (Getty Images)

Tom Brady paid millions by Sam Bankman-Fried-Michael Lewis

During the trial, jurors were shown the commercials, as well as comedian Larry David.

Fox Business’s Eric Revell and Breck Dumas contributed to this report.

Source: www.foxbusiness.com