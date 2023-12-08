TORONTO – Strength in base metals and energy shares helped Canada’s main stock index post modest gains on Friday, while U.S. markets also rose.

The first trading week of December ended on a somewhat positive note as investors remain unsure whether they should expect a so-called Santa Claus rally of stocks at the end of the year, said Danic Dutrisac, portfolio manager and vice president of fiduciary. . Trust Canada.

“I think after a pretty incredible November…market participants aren’t really sure how to position themselves heading into the homestretch of 2024,” he said.

“Over the past week, we have seen many companies set their targets for the global (index) for the next year,” Dutrissac said.

Those targets are “almost everywhere,” he said.

“So it’s hard to go into this last month of the year and determine the position of the portfolio.”

The S&P/TSX composite index closed 53.03 points higher at 20,331.54.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 130.49 points at 36,247.87. The S&P 500 index was up 18.78 points at 4,604.37, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 63.98 points at 14,403.97.

The US Federal Reserve will announce the final rate of the year next week. Dutrisac said the central bank is widely expected to keep its overnight rate steady, as the Bank of Canada did this week.

“I don’t think we’ll be too surprised by what comes out. But special attention will be paid to the tone of the message,” he said.

“They don’t want the market to overtake them. So they are trying to keep such sharp comments so that the market does not move further.

One of the last major economic releases before a Fed decision – Tuesday’s inflation reading is the last – showed that US employers added more jobs last month than economists expected, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent.

“Labor market conditions remain tight,” Dutrissac said.

However, despite the overall strong jobs report there are some details that should give the Fed a positive signal, Dutrisac said.

For example, labor force participation increased, which led to more supply in the market, he said.

Still, the jobs report appears to be raising some investors’ rate expectations going into the new year, he said.

Oil prices saw some recovery on Friday after falling below US$70 this week.

The Canadian dollar traded at 73.59 cents US, compared with 73.55 cents US on Thursday.

The January crude oil contract was up US$1.89 at US$71.22 a barrel and the January natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$2.58 a mmBtu.

The February gold contract was down US$31.90 at US$2,014.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$3.83 a pound.

– With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com