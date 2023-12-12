MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) – The Russian ruble rose to its highest level in more than a week against the dollar on Tuesday, extending strong gains from the previous session, supported by subdued demand for forex as markets waited for Friday’s expected interest. Was hopeful. Rate-increase.

Most analysts polled by Reuters expect Russia to raise interest rates by 100 basis points to 16% on December 15. Inflation pressures due to labor shortages and credit growth are expected to force the central bank to extend its monetary tightening cycle to one last hike.

At 0734 GMT, the ruble was 0.3% firmer against the dollar at 90.42, its strongest since Dec. 4.

It was trading 0.2% higher against the euro at 97.53 and 0.2% stronger against the yuan at 12.59.

“During the session, the ruble may try to extend its breakout against the backdrop of improving oil prices and sharp foreign exchange sales by exporters,” said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Banki.ru.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.7% at $76.53 a barrel, having fallen to a more than five-month low last week.

The ruble weakened in early December after the passage of the favorable month-end tax period, which typically requires exporters to convert foreign currency revenues to pay local liabilities.

It had earlier posted a seven-week gain, retreating above $100 as capital outflows eased after Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced the forced conversion of some foreign currency revenues by exporters in October.

The market is also likely to keep an eye on Putin’s speech on Thursday. Putin, who said last week he would seek re-election next year, faces a number of economic challenges, but the West’s limited success in imposing oil price caps is easing the pressure for now.

Russian stock indices were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.6% at 1,053.8 points. The ruble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% lower at 3,024.4 points.

