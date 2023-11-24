The rush for Black Friday has begun as early shopping beats the past two years, and the number of shoppers in London is set to increase

Black Friday (PA) set to see surge in footfall in central London

The Black Friday consumer spending frenzy got off to a strong start, with early projections suggesting it would be the busiest on record for retailers after a difficult year.

Data from Building Society Nationwide showed that the number of purchases as of 9am on November 24 was 9% higher than the same day last year and 16% higher than in 2021.

Mark Nalder, director of payments strategy at Nationwide, said shopping data before 9 a.m. shows this year’s Black Friday is set to be the busiest yet.

The West End was particularly busy today, seen as the start of the peak Christmas shopping season, with the return of HMV’s flagship store attracting many shoppers to Oxford Street.

Dianne Wehrle, CEO of consultancy Randall Intelligence & Insights, expects a brisk shopping weekend and the number of visitors to central London to be around 8% higher than last weekend.

He said that if this happens, there will be an increase of about 2% compared to the discounting program last year.

Wehrle said: “While some shoppers are cautious in terms of spending this year and are therefore demonstrating more prudence regarding the number of products purchased, inflation will still have an impact on spending, increasing the value of items purchased. is likely to.” “To be at least on par, if not slightly higher than last year.”

But Scott Parsons, UK chief operating officer of shopping center operator Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, said: “This year we have seen a mixed response, with some stores staying away from Black Friday and others opting to offer value promotions every week or two. Chosen.” Instead of focusing on just one day.”

He added: “The biggest attraction for Black Friday at Westfield centers this year is the number of exciting new brands that have opened stores in time for the start of the festive shopping period.”

Parsons pointed to recent openings like Sephora and TK Maxx.

The company expects the number of visitors to Stratford and White City this weekend to exceed the 835,000 seen during last year’s event.

Elsewhere in London, Capital & Regional, which has shopping centers in Walthamstow and Wood Green, has seen strong growth in footfall in 2023 compared with last year.

Chief executive Lawrence Hutchings said: “Retailers are using stores to sell direct and provide accessible collection and return points for online shoppers, reinforcing the need for physical stores.”

Hutchings also said: “We are confident that Black Friday will encourage shoppers both online and in physical stores.” Black Friday got off to a good start in November after key consumer confidence indicators picked up, albeit from low levels.

Joe Staton, client strategy director at analyst GfK, said: “Consumer confidence strengthened in November with improvements across all measures… Although the overall index score is still tracking firmly in negative territory, it is good to see that consumers are Are more optimistic about personal financial situation.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com