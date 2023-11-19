The Rookie’s Guide to Antiques Shopping – with Mark-Francis

Reality TV star Mark-Francis Vandelli is representative of international auction house Christie’s – Geoff Pugh

The world of antiques can be surprisingly treacherous. With shrewd dealers ready to stalk you, and a very fine line between trash and treasure, it’s a tough place to be for a newbie.

Flipping a shop upside down won’t always find a hidden gem, but carefully inspecting chips, cracks, hallmarks, logos and cushions will help you avoid costly mistakes.

This is the advice from Marc-Francis Vandelli, best known for his stints in Made in Chelsea and Celebs Go Dating, and is the ideal expert guide.

With a degree in art history from University College London and a penchant for finer things, Mr Vandelli is now a representative for the international auction house Christie’s.

We meet on a busy day, ready to tackle the antique shops and market stalls in the tourist trap of Portobello Road to see what it really takes to find a real treasure amongst the chaff.

It is possible, but there are some rules you need to follow.

‘join hands’

Mr. Vandelli says that despite all the possible research, there is no substitute for being in the room with the object. Furniture collectors will readily turn a potential piece upside down and (if they are allowed) turn it inside out to check its quality.

“Whenever you see a dealer or a really good collector inspecting a piece of furniture, the first thing they do is turn it upside down. They look back and they look down, because that’s where you’ll find all the clues that will tell you more about the piece,” he says.

“From the front, even a fake or replica may look good.”

Potential amateur buyers should not be afraid to do this if they are really interested in a piece, but are not sure whether it is genuine or not.

When you’re investigating something, no matter what it is, you should be as gentle as possible as you get into every corner.

Don’t be afraid to get around every corner when inspecting antiques – but do so gently – Geoff Pugh

Logos and hallmarks give away genuine pieces almost immediately, but it may be necessary to thoroughly inspect an item to find smaller markings.

For example, sterling silver will be marked with the number “925”, and gold jewelry should be stamped with the karat amount – but you may need to do further tests to determine where to check this. and what is its quality.

If you’re looking at a piece of furniture that’s been upholstered, take it apart as far as possible and examine the bare bones.

If an item is poorly painted, it may hide other marks. Without scratching it, see if you can tell how many times it’s been repainted (for example, if a few different shades of paint are visible), and how well it’s been done.

Other warning signs include cracks in wood, enamel or silver. If something can be easily fixed, it may still be a worthwhile purchase – especially if you’ve got the extra money – but even simple breaks can be very expensive to have professionally fixed.

If you’re looking for the real deal, glassware is a tough choice. If you can, see if you can gather whether it’s machine cut or hand blown – it’s unlikely to be worth much if it’s machine made.

High-quality makers, such as Depression glass, Carnival glass, milk glass, moonstone, hobnail glass and jadeite, may sell well – but it is the art pieces, rather than the glasses and vases, that hold their value best.

I see all this advice in action when we visit the first shop. Mr. Vandelli immediately discovers that it is the handle of an Indian dagger, and, confessing that he knows very little about this type of object, we question the shop owner about its origin – That is, its authenticity. His assurances about the value of the piece are a bit unconvincing, so we take a closer look at the handle.

The handle of a dagger attracts the attention of our expert – Geoff Pugh

The joinery, where it would be attached to a blade, looks “modern” to my untrained eye, and neither of us are sure about the quality of the stones. The seller quoted us £7,500, which is well over budget.

We did some further investigation using Mr. Vandelli’s phone, using his Google Lens to find an image of the item, but didn’t find much. In the end, we decide it is too risky to buy.

But the owner is still not ready to let us go, and pulls us inside to show us a very beautiful “French” cigarette case, with a black enamel lid.

When Mr. Vandelli opened the case, we discovered that it was actually an English Dunhill creation – not French at all. Although it is still a very beautiful piece, it is not real gold, so we have decided not to make an offer.

Ransacking a shop to find hidden treasure isn’t the only thing to do. Mr. Vandelli also emphasizes the importance of doing research, questioning merchants, and finding bargains during our day at the stores.

A cigarette tin advertised as ‘French’ was revealed upon inspection to be an English Dunhill – Geoff Pugh

do your research

Doing your research, either online or in reference books, can help you avoid common pitfalls – such as falling into the trap of a cheap replica, or paying more than the odds would suggest.

Mr Vandelli recommends Christie’s catalogue, which has a database of the last 25 years of their sales, so you can get an idea of ​​what kind of price you can expect to pay for a variety of genuine objects.

Mr Vandelli says it’s a good idea to stick to what you know best to make sure you’re getting a good deal. “It’s much easier to collect something that you understand,” he says.

Here connecting with experts can be beneficial, he adds: “The beauty is to be next to someone who really knows, and then they teach you. Then you start appreciating something you never really understood and that’s where you learn and fall in love with something.

“You understand the circumstances in which it was made, and what makes it rare and why it is so valuable.”

Be prepared to be questioned by the merchant

Anyone who wants to buy should ask the merchant where he bought the item from, and make sure he gets all the information he needs about the item.

“You create a story, you try to find out where it was before, where it was made, who might have owned it, its provenance,” Mr Vandelli explains.

It is common among buyers of antiques to inquire from dealers about the provenance of objects – Geoff Pugh

Some antiques dealers are more honest than others, so it’s a good idea to test their knowledge and customer service before parting with your money. Some key questions to ask include:

Do you have proof of the authenticity of that piece? This may include purchase receipts, historical records, and certifications from auction houses.

Has there been any damage or restoration work done? They should be able to tell you this.

What is your returns policy? If you find a problem with the item, ask if you can return it for a full refund.

If the seller does not have satisfactory answers to your questions, it may be best to move on.

Look for lesser-known brands

Throughout the day, he points out well-known creators, including some Meissen and Blue John Urns (for the uninitiated, Meissen is Europe’s oldest porcelain and china manufacturer), but warns That there is no bargain likely to be had with these types of products.

Dealers will also know the value of such collectibles and will price them accordingly.

Instead, it’s often worth looking for brands that aren’t as well-known – but can be just as valuable.

As part of the research phase outlined above, Christie’s catalogs – or similar – can help here, and it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with the common logos and labels used by popular manufacturers, that way you can spot them in the wild. Can be recognized as.

You can also increase your chances of finding a hidden gem at a good price if you inquire about some of the more damaged items that may have caused other buyers to be disappointed.

For example, in one shop Mr. Vandelli found an item he had previously seen at an auction, ready to be sold.

“You’ll never find any hidden gems in a shop like this, because they’ve done everything for you,” he says.

“I love finding something really beautiful and maybe restoring it myself and doing all the hard work. You feel like you’ve done something really worthwhile.”

Hegel, always

Standing in crowded showrooms, I’m not sure I’m brave enough to start fixing up furniture, but as the day goes on, I become more confident in bargaining with the sellers.

Even if I’m not sure about buying something, we push back the prices so we can get a better sense of what the seller would be willing to take if we come back later.

To negotiate effectively, you first need to know how much you are willing to pay for the item. Instead of being vague, think of an exact number and stick to it. If you can’t get the price down to that number, be prepared to walk away.

To bargain effectively, you first need to know how much you are willing to pay for the item – Geoff Pugh

Depending on how adventurous you are and where you’re shopping, start by making the first offer – usually about half the starting price.

Don’t be upset when the dealer doesn’t accept your first bid. Increase your offer incrementally rather than all at once and avoid making big jumps.

Try to stay calm, and remember in your mind the number you determined at the beginning of the process. The party which remains calmest usually has the upper hand.

Once your bid is accepted, you can make payment. Be sure to ask about the receipt and return policy.

Negotiating is a bit like asking someone out on a date – you have to remember that the worst thing they can do is say no. If they won’t come to the number you want, leave it.

Admit It, Sometimes, You Can Still Overpay

A final lesson is that the value of antiques can be quite subjective; They are ultimately worth what someone is willing to pay for them, and opinions can be divided on what is trash and what is treasure.

So, even after following all the correct steps, some people may think you have overpaid.

In our case, I found a set of antique brushes, which also included a handheld mirror. The box is slightly broken, but all pieces are present, including an intact comb.

This is unusual, and very different from anything else we have seen. I look, pick up the brushes and check their durability, carefully inspect the box. It would be easy to fix this with some superglue to return it to its former glory – something I can manage too.

The seller tells us the price is £750, but we walk away with the set for £500.

A set of combs and brushes made by the Eddy Brothers was priced at £750 – but the seller accepted £500 after some negotiation.

When I return to the office the Telegraph Money team is surprised by my choice of antiques. But I stuck to my guns and took the set to get it evaluated by an expert.

A silver expert at auctioneer Bonhams said the set was made by Birmingham-based jewelers Eddy Brothers.

While the silversmith was established in 1879, it was not possible to determine the exact age of the hair brushes, although a patent for applying enamel to hand brushes and mirrors was granted in 1923. This set was probably made some time after this.

But the auctioneer suggested that £500 might be too high; Some of the hallmarks have been destroyed and one piece of silver is cracked.

I guess you win some, lose some.

