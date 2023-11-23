Rock’n’roll’s octogenarians are heading to the States next year. Have you ever wondered what the logo of the tongue is all about?

After a few cryptic posts on social media and their Tongue & Lips logo appearing around the world – including on two Aston Martins attending last weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix – the Rolling Stones have finally announced a 2024 tour .

The news comes just months after the rock giants shared their 24th studio album, ‘Hackney Diamonds’, their first full-length LP of original material since 2005’s ‘A Bigger Bang’ – and 2021’s Beloved Drummer His first was after Charlie’s death. Child.

The band is heading back to North America next spring, including dates at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Interestingly—and quite spectacularly considering their ages—Mick Jagger (80), Keith Richards (who turns 80 next month) and Ronnie Wood (76) are joining forces with AARP, the organization once founded by the American The Association of Retired Persons focuses on issues affecting people over the age of 50.

In fact, AARP is sponsoring their Stones Tour ’24 Hackney Diamonds, which begins in Houston on April 28 and ends in Santa Clara on July 17.

There is no news yet whether OAP exemption will be available or not.

The Rolling Stones last performed live in summer 2022 on their 60th anniversary Sixty Tour, which featured 14 shows across Europe.

What’s in the logo?

As you may have noticed from the banner image, the famous Rolling Stones logo has been slightly changed to better reflect the new album.

Whatever you call it – tongue and lips, lips and tongue, hot lips – it is one of the most iconic symbols in rock and roll, a symbol recognized around the world.

This is also meaningful.

Designed by Royal College of Art student John Pasche in 1970 for just £50, it was inspired by Mick Jagger’s lips (which are his most prominent feature), but was primarily a pioneering figure paying homage to the Hindu goddess, Kali. Was inspired by the desire of.

Kali was the goddess of empowerment and energy.

And the Stones can’t be accused of lacking energy…

The symbol also reflects the band’s anti-authority attitude – the act of sticking one’s tongue out is universally anti-authority – as well as explicit sexual connotations.

The logo created by Pasche first appeared on the 1971 album ‘Sticky Fingers’ and has remained a Rolling Stone icon ever since.

When the Stones first saw the image they were apparently so thrilled that they gave Pasche another £200.

In 1976, Pasche drew up a contract to receive 10 percent of the net income sales from the work. In 1982, he sold his copyright to the band for £26,000.

In 2008, the V&A Museum in London paid more than £50,000 at auction for original paintings of the symbol.

