The role of outsourcing in reducing the cyber security skills gap

The cybersecurity skills gap situation has become a vicious cycle.

On the one hand, 63% of cybersecurity professionals complain that working conditions have become more difficult due to a huge increase in cyberattacks over the past two years, growing data privacy concerns, excessive workloads, budget restrictions, staff shortages, and a complex regulatory environment. Has been.

On the other hand, 71% of organizations report a severe cybersecurity skills shortage, which is placing an excessive burden on existing teams, leading to high burnout rates and employee attrition.

Meanwhile, the threat landscape is evolving so rapidly, and attack surfaces (cloud, supply chain, networks, endpoints, employees, applications, hardware, and devices) have become so vast that two-thirds of organizations are developing their own cyber threats. Struggling to even understand the risks. ,

What’s more, the growing skills shortage is leaving organizations exposed, vulnerable and unprepared. This lack of skills increases the potential for human error (for example, misconfiguration) and limits the security team’s ability to learn or use the technology to its full potential. Gartner estimates that by 2025, the talent shortage will be responsible for more than half of all cybersecurity incidents.

These are some of the factors that may lead organizations to outsource at least some parts of their cybersecurity work.

Role of outsourcing in bridging skills gap

Organizations have been outsourcing technology functions for decades. This is sometimes done to reduce costs; Other times, outsourcing is used to increase the speed of technology adoption and digital transformation.

Cyber ​​security today is at a similar juncture where the growing talent gap and demand for more security expertise are making outsourcing increasingly attractive: 93% of organizations plan to hand over some aspects of cyber risk to security service providers within the next two years. Have been.

According to Gartner, 42% of global risk management spending in 2024 will be spent on outsourcing security services such as consulting, implementation, and hardware support. Other functional areas where security providers can help bridge the gap in available cybersecurity talent include:

1. Security Testing and Continuous Threat Monitoring: An average security operations center (SOC) requires six to twenty people and costs $2.86 million to house. Organizations can take advantage of the service provider’s infrastructure and expertise without costly investments in infrastructure and people.

2. Risk Assessment and Safety Review: Third-party security analysts can provide an independent assessment of existing systems, processes, and security approaches to identify any deficiencies that may be unrecognized. They can run penetration tests, check for misconfigurations, and verify that existing security controls are working adequately as expected. When taking this route, it is essential to seek an independent opinion that is free from influence or bias, so be sure to maintain a clear separation between auditors and service providers.

3. VCISO Services: If organizations are looking for an experienced C-level advisor who can step into and manage security, they may want to consider hiring a Virtual CISO (vCISO). These vCISOs can provide leadership and guidance on programs and policy development, deal with security incidents, and advise on compliance, privacy, and regulations.

4. Rapid Incident Response: When a security incident or ransomware attack occurs, it is difficult for existing security teams to manage the fallout. Organizations may consider outsourcing certain functions to service providers such as conducting investigations and impact analyses, providing guidelines for recovery, or consulting with insurance carriers, government reporting agencies, partners, and other stakeholders on behalf of the organization.

5. Compliance, Privacy, Cyber ​​Insurance: Compliance, privacy and regulations like HIPAA, PCI DSS, GDPR and CCPA are highly specialized and usually require outside expertise and advice. Organizations can turn to a trusted service provider for the guidance needed to comply with industry frameworks and regulations or evaluate the purchase of cyber insurance.

Navigating the outsourcing maze to ensure a productive cybersecurity partnership

In an era where 64% of companies experience significant challenges in filling cybersecurity positions, outsourcing emerges as a strategic necessity, not just a convenience. However, landing in this scenario is akin to walking through a complex maze, where the right steps can lead to success, and the wrong steps can lead to vulnerabilities.

With this in mind, here are some important steps to take when outsourcing cybersecurity tasks.

• Veterinarian for expertise and compatibility. When choosing an outsourcing partner, go deeper than the surface. Ask potential vendors about their experience in your industry, their approach to staying abreast of emerging threats, and their track record in responding to incidents. This ensures that you are partnering with a partner who not only understands cybersecurity but also understands the nuances of your sector.

• Define clear roles and responsibilities. A common problem in outsourcing is ambiguity in roles. Establish a clear understanding of what the seller’s responsibilities are and what remains in the home. This illustration is important to avoid gaps in your cybersecurity coverage.

• Emphasize communication and transparency. A successful outsourcing partnership thrives on open communication. Regular updates, transparent reporting and open channels for feedback create a dynamic where issues can be addressed proactively rather than reactively.

• Include regular performance reviews. Outsourcing is not a set and forget solution. Regularly review your vendor’s performance against agreed benchmarks. This practice holds the vendor accountable and ensures your cybersecurity strategy evolves with changing threats.

Moving beyond managed services to powered services and AI

According to Deloitte, outsourcing models are evolving into “driven services”. This is where organizations are looking to utilize not only standard cybersecurity skills and capabilities, but complex ones, using an integrated ecosystem of both external and internal talent to achieve new capabilities and help meet regulatory requirements. And want to develop core security functions.

Outsourcing is not the only solution to overcome talent shortage or lack of expertise. Artificial intelligence technologies are rapidly evolving, and organizations can use them to ease the burden on security teams, but this also requires specialized skills. Organizations should keep these trends in mind as they look for trusted, third-party security consultants who can fill resource gaps, enhance cybersecurity stances and build on their experience collaborating with multiple companies. Can work.

