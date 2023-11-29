The Role of Holistic Risk Management in Today’s Supply Chains

Kore Kose is a supply chain expert, technology futurist, author, former Gartner analyst and now Chief Industry Officer Everstream Analytics,

Holistic risk management is a comprehensive approach to understanding, evaluating and managing risks in an organization or specific domain. This involves creating a framework that is consistent with the organization’s vision, determining its risk appetite, assessing risk appetite, and establishing governance.

To complete a holistic risk assessment, organizations must understand key risk indicators. They should also examine their tolerance for uncertainty as well as significant changes and internal and external factors.

This article will look at how technology is reshaping holistic risk management along the supply chain, where holistic risk management focuses on factors such as mitigating threats, harnessing opportunities across value chains, and loss prevention and risk appetite. Plays an important role in thinking.

Due to the complexity of the supply chain and its critical role in generating revenue and driving innovation, organizations must understand how to improve its resiliency, agility, sustainability, and cybersecurity by prioritizing supply-chain risk management within the broader context of a holistic risk assessment. How to increase.

Main components of holistic risk management

Advanced analytics and data integration are now fundamental to holistic risk management. For example, new technologies like AI, ML, and LLM combine variables, dependencies, and influencing factors to boost accuracy and confidence. In short, every data asset can provide value in gaining a deeper understanding of each key risk indicator.

However, effectively handling data in a holistic risk assessment requires several things: data governance, appropriate data integration tools, applied analytics techniques, enhanced data security and agile cross-functional collaboration.

When this foundation is properly built, holistic risk management enhances critical areas of value creation and orchestration flows:

• Creating full-scale visibility: Full-scale visibility gives organizations real-time insight into their supply chain operations, helping them detect changes and potential risks and disruptions early.

• Understanding the interconnected risks: Risks are rarely isolated. In VUCA, PESTLE and other analysis approaches, it is important to consider effect and cause. They often have cascading effects, where disruption in one area can trigger a chain reaction of problems throughout the organization. Holistic risk assessments help identify these interdependencies and enable organizations to address root causes rather than just symptoms.

• Optimization of resource allocation and risk appetite management: Organizations have limited resources for risk management, utilization, and mitigation. By identifying and prioritizing risks through a holistic approach, they can allocate resources where they will have the most significant impact.

• Managing Globalization and Complexity: In today’s globalized and interconnected world, supply chains have become increasingly complex and sophisticated. Raw materials, components and finished products may travel multiple times around the world through multiple modes of transportation and nodes before reaching the end customer and then making their recycling or waste journey. This complexity increases potential risks and underlines the need for a holistic approach to risk assessment.

• Securing regulatory compliance and governance: Many industries face stringent regulatory requirements for supply chain practices. Failure to meet these regulations can result in fines, legal issues, reputational damage and exclusion. A holistic approach ensures that compliance risks are adequately addressed in the right context and by the right levers and stakeholders.

• ESG and driving anti-modern slavery: Sustainability risks including environmental and social factors, particularly forced labor and modern slavery and carbon-footprint management, have gained momentum through new legislation and enforcement globally. A holistic approach considers these needs, ensuring that organizations manage these risks not just reactively but proactively align their operations with sustainability goals and expectations for highly purpose-driven organizations .

• Promoting cyber security: Supply chains rely heavily on the exchange of data and information through digital technologies, making them vulnerable to cyber threats. The overall risk assessment includes cybersecurity as a critical component to protect operations and data integrity. It is an IT subject as well as a supply chain subject.

More functional areas benefit and should be included in holistic risk management such as quality, planning, R&D and others because holistic risk assessment provides a comprehensive view and actionable insight into all potential uncertainties, their interrelationships and their impact on the organization. Does.

How to Get Started with Holistic Risk Management

In addition to incorporating technology, organizations will need to take several steps to adopt holistic risk management.

For example, organizations should prioritize value over cost and (re)structure their processes accordingly. This includes implementing policies for lifetime assessment using proven models such as overall cost assessment and total cost of ownership.

Translating business strategy into a dynamic risk appetite, anchored in specific key risk indicators to drive value creation, guide organizational growth, foster resilience and focus on high-impact activities. Risk appetite needs to adapt to internal and external factors to keep pace with innovation, geopolitics and geo-economics. This requires careful change management and democratization of data access. A prime example of this approach is the European automotive industry initiative, Catena-X, which was founded on radical collaboration through an open data ecosystem.

Along with established processes and data infrastructure, the final important factor is talent. Disruptors, innovators, connectors, challengers and influencers with deep expertise in recruitment and development should be prioritized. These characteristics counteract complacency, organizational hyperactivity and low productivity, ensuring organizational agility, self-disruption and adaptation.

Holistic risk management is not for organizations that like the status quo. It challenges traditional playbooks, providing opportunities to drive change every day for risk management. The future is defined not by past events but by continuous evaluation and feedback of each situation in the core value creation flow.

today’s future

By prioritizing supply chain risk management within the broader context of holistic risk assessment, organizations can more effectively respond to the complex and interconnected challenges of the modern world.

As a result, organizations that embrace value creation and organization in supply chains will define markets, create new products faster, set standards, and embed risk management into their top-line growth and bottom-line optimization. By focusing on the day after tomorrow while lining up tomorrow’s innovations, they are more likely to enjoy all the strategic benefits of first-mover advantage.

