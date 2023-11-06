The role of healthtech in self-care in the age of Google and AI

Alexander Khomich, President and CEO Anderson,

The world is becoming increasingly digital. Many people work remotely. They shop, bank and even date online. Information is now just a few clicks away, making it tempting to get instant medical advice from Google or Conversational AI.

Although these technologies are convenient, they also come with risks, as with any new technology. People should use them carefully, and technology leaders, too, should be aware of these risks when developing healthtech solutions.

Why are people looking for symptoms?

The rise of virtual worlds has coincided with increased social isolation. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated this trend: during this period, social isolation increased by 6.7 (6.3-7.0) percentage points.

Amidst this social isolation, people are relying on technology like search engines for medical advice from the internet instead of reaching out to a doctor. This trend is also driven by advances in AI, the ubiquity of smart devices, the healthcare workforce crisis, healthcare consumerization trends, and the prevalence of chronic diseases. Similarly, life constraints and lack of health insurance have led people to seek health advice online.

According to a 2019 survey of 2,000 Americans, approximately 43% admitted to misdiagnosing themselves after consulting the Internet. Additionally, 74% of respondents said search results increased their anxiety. Although it is common to research one’s symptoms online, there are some pitfalls worth understanding.

The second is cyberchondria, which is characterized by a pathologically excessive desire to seek information about health online and often perceive everyday physical events as serious. Furthermore, the danger of sources with low medical credibility was often highlighted by a quote from Mark Twain: “Be careful reading health books. Misprints may kill you.”

Role of Conversational AI and Medical Chatbots

Over the past several years, the technology industry has responded to the need for instant and easily accessible medical information.

There is much discussion about how conversational AI can improve health care access. However, real-world results are still mixed. A recent study shows that ChatGPT can diagnose emergency department patients at least as well as human doctors. However, the sample size (30 patients) was too small to draw meaningful conclusions.

US ER physician Josh Tamayo-Sarwar also provided ChatGPT with case summaries of 35 to 40 patients and prompted him to diagnose them. The diagnostic accuracy turned out to be around 50%. The chat missed some life-threatening conditions, such as ectopic pregnancy, because it was unable to ask additional questions to determine whether it was dealing with a woman. The entire experiment showed that ChatGPT can only perform well on patients with specific disease presentations, which is not always the case in real life.

Medical chatbots are also gaining popularity. By 2028, the global healthcare chatbot market is expected to reach $431.47 million, compared to $184.60 million in 2021. Consider that about 20% of the population in Rwanda was using Babylon in 2021, a version of the Babylon AI chatbot, which has significantly improved accessibility. medical care.

However, conversational AI and medical chatbots raise questions about the role of human doctors. An article in JAMA Internal Medicine found that ChatGPT was able to provide more accurate and empathetic answers to patient questions than certified medical professionals on Internet forums. However, the question is: does empathy equal quality of care?

Research also shows that patients find chatbots most helpful when they demonstrate human-like compassion. Companies are responding to patients’ need for empathy by engineering products focused on emotional bonds, such as UniQ Creator or QliqSOFT’s Quincy chatbot solution. However, bad experiences can distract people. Multi-modal care that preserves human relationships along with education on AI benefits can help ease the adoption of digital health tools.

Currently, virtual-first healthcare is not yet a working model, as Babylon Health attests. This pioneering chatbot that provided convenient care to millions of people went bankrupt. Thus, an innovative idea alone does not guarantee a sustainable business.

Additionally, the availability of such solutions is a concern. According to Market.Us research, healthcare chatbots are currently widespread in developed countries, with North America having the largest market share (60%). The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing market for these solutions. However, medical professionals in emerging countries are often hesitant to adopt them, leading to disparities in AI-powered care across continents.

Viable Digital Health Options

Since digital-first primary care is not currently possible, there is a question of viable digital health options. The solution lies in redirecting patients towards proven innovations while maintaining human, cultural and ethical integrity.

A viable alternative could be telemedicine – or video visits with qualified medical providers – which has proven its effectiveness in the screening, diagnosis, management, treatment and long-term monitoring of various chronic diseases, according to WHO. The affordability of telemedicine solutions is also improving. For example, US retailer Costco recently announced a partnership with direct-to-consumer healthcare marketplace Sesame, offering medical online checkups starting at $29.

For those who need better management of chronic conditions, care assistance digital solutions like Livongo or Biogen’s AB/Cleo may be a viable option. They may provide health education, strategies for self-management of symptoms, as well as some elements of patient monitoring and analysis.

Rather than condemn or glorify Googling symptoms and chatbots, we should acknowledge the role of technology in modern self-care while wisely minimizing the risks. Despite technological innovations such as telemedicine, patient face-to-face contact with medical providers still persists. Medical chatbots (even the most advanced ones) proved useful during the pandemic but still cannot replace doctors.

Digital care support platforms that track health metrics and provide personalized health management suggestions are growing in popularity and can be a helpful solution in some cases. However, technology is advancing rapidly, and growth in health care seems unstoppable. Ultimately, however, human expertise and compassion remain paramount because health care is about caring.

